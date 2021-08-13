Ex-soldier Peter Mugure sues Ministry of Defence over stopped salary

Ex-soldier Peter Mugure

Ex-soldier Peter Mugure, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and his two children in Nanyuki, appears before Nyeri Law Court on December 17, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Peter Mugure has sued the Ministry of Defence for stopping his salary.

