Ex-MP Nyanja loses multi-million shilling Ngong Road land

The Supreme Court has complicated former Limuru MP George Nyanja’s efforts to hold onto a 1.8-acre parcel of land on Ngong Road that he says he has owned for 35 years.

Mr Nyanja wanted justices to suspend the execution of the appellate court’s entire November 8, 2019 judgment pending the determination of his intended appeal.

But the justices noted that Mr Nyanja had promptly withdrawn his notice of appeal and instead asked the Court of Appeal to review its own judgment. The request was rejected on December 4, 2020.

The Supreme Court told Mr Nyanja that the notice of appeal could not possibly exist after he chose to ask for a review of the disputed judgment.

“The notice on record relates to the subsequent decision of December 4, 2020, which is not the subject of the intended appeal,” said the court in a ruling rendered by Chief Justice Martha Koome, her deputy Philomena Mwilu and justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko.

Application could not succeed

In the absence of a notice of appeal or a petition of appeal pending at the Supreme Court, the judges ruled, Mr Nyanja’s application could not succeed.

“In addition to the fact that there is a parallel application for the very relief pending before the Court of Appeal, any remarks by this court would amount to premature comments on issues yet to be adjudicated by the Court of Appeal,” the judges said.

In the disputed judgment, the appellate judges faulted Mr Nyanja for violating a sale agreement he signed with the original owner of the multimillion-shilling property, Ghulam Rasool, in 1985.

Rasool, who is now deceased, was represented in the court case by his son Mohammed Jawayd Iqbal.

Pay damages and rent

The appellate judges – Asike Makhandia, Patrick Kiage and Sankale Ole Kantai — also ordered Mr Nyanja to pay the estate of Rasool damages and rent he had collected on the property for the three decades.

Mr Nyanja had agreed to buy the land for Sh2 million, made an initial partial payment of Sh500,000 and took possession of the property. He later paid a total of Sh1.5 million, leaving a balance of Sh483,705.

The appellate court found that Mr Nyanja breached the sale agreement by failing to pay the seller the balance.

He claimed that he paid the late Rasool and his agents Sh2,016,295, but no evidence was provided to prove that he had paid.

Overturning the finding of Justice Kossy Bor of the Environment and Land Court that Mr Nyanja had paid the balance, the appellate judges found that the sale agreement was not executed.

Negation of sale agreement

Failure by Mr Nyanja to complete the transaction, Mr Iqbal argued, amounted to a repudiation of the sale agreement.

Mr Nyanja had filed the case at the land court seeking an order to compel Mr Iqbal to transfer the property to him.

Mr Iqbal, for his part, counter-claimed Sh25 million as rent for the period 1986 to 2011 and Sh200,000 per month “till judgment is entered”.

He also sought interest and costs, arguing that apart from failing to pay the balance, Mr Nyanja had refused or neglected to sign the sale agreement.