Ex-KTN host Michael Gitonga lands plum job in Ruto State House

President William Ruto has appointed ex-KTN journalist Michael Gitonga as the new Secretary of State Functions.

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Communication in the office of the First Lady.

A delighted Mr Gitonga shared the news of his appointment on social media where he thanked the president for entrusting him with the job.

"With a new year comes new beginnings. I’m, first of all, grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya, William Ruto, for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary of State Functions,” he shared.

The former KTN host added that he was indebted to the First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto for her leadership, guidance and “invaluable” support that has seen his career witness a steady rise from a journalist to a government mouthpiece.

During his stint at the Standard Group-owned TV station, Mr Gitonga was a news anchor and host of the morning show.