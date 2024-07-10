Ex-KPA boss Daniel Manduku accused of irregularly paying Sh1.4bn to contractor

A director of a company contracted by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to install concrete barriers at Kilindini Port in 2019 has told the anti-corruption court that the tender document lacked a contract amount and commencement date.

Mr Abdisalaam Hassan was on Wednesday, July 10, Testifying in the Sh1.4 billion KPA corruption case against Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, who is also a former KPA managing director.

Mr Hassan told Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile that his company, Absam & Suns Limited, carried out the works in 2019 instead of 2016 when it was awarded the tender.

Hassan said the agreement for the concrete works was signed between his company Absam and Sun Limited and KPA.

When asked by Dr Wakumile to provide the date and amount, Hassan could not find it in the tender and contract documents that his company was awarded for the construction of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini Port.

Mr Hassan was testifying in a case in which Mr Manduku is accused of abuse of office and irregular award of contracts at KPA, resulting in the loss of Sh1.4 billion.

Although the contract between his company and KPA did not specify the amount of the contract, the witness was quick to add that his company was paid well over Sh80 million by KPA for the construction of the concrete barriers.

"The contract documents presented to me by the state prosecutor herein do not indicate the date we signed it and the amount involved," Hassan said.

Interestingly, the witness said that the tender was awarded in 2016, but was not implemented until three years later in 2019.

When asked if they were paid for the work according to the 2019 rates, Hassan replied that they received the money according to the 2016 rate.

" Your honour we were first paid Sh49,970,770 and the second payment was Sh32,572,542 making a total of Sh82,543,312 from KPA at 2016 rates," said Mr Hassan.

He revealed that by the time the DCI's investigations into the alleged corrupt dealings at KPA began, the contract work had not been completed.

"At the time I recorded the statement, we had not concluded the construction of the concrete barriers at the port and as I stand here before this court today, we have completed the work on that contract," Hassan testified.

The witness was testifying in a case where the prosecution alleges that Mr Manduku irregularly paid millions of shillings to Mr Hassan's company for the construction of concrete barriers, which were not budgeted or planned for in KPA's procurement plan for the 2018-2019 financial year.





MP Manduku and Juma Fadhili, a former works officer at KPA are accused of abuse of office, disregarding the procurement law and regulations in awarding contracts at state agency.

The prosecution accuses Mr Manduku of causing KPA to spend money that had not been budgeted for and occasioning his co-accused to overpay Sh244,837,908.59 for tenders.