Ex-KDF officer charged with spreading false information about CDF Francis Ogolla

A sacked Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer has been charged at Milimani Law Courts with publishing false information on his Facebook account that Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla was funding the anti-government demonstrations called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Franklin Opiyo Ogonji, who appeared before Milimani magistrate Ben Mark Enhubi, denied four counts of publishing false information and harassment through cybercrime.

Ogonji, who was dismissed from the KDF in 2019, was facing a court case where he was accused of stealing dry food ration from Moi Air Base in Nanyuki.

He was accused of stealing a truck full of sugar, army biscuits, tinned meat, beans, pineapple, jam and minced meat all worth millions of shillings.

Ogonji, who has a master's degree in procurement, was charged with publishing false information that CDF Ogolla was funding the July 2023 Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition anti-government protests over the high cost of living.

Prosecutor Virginia Kariuki said Ogonji posted on Facebook under the account name Frank Mac Poyoz that ".... Francis Omondi Ogolla is funding Mandamano Usiku wanakutana na RAO (Raila Amollo Odinga) mchana ako na WSR (President William Samoei Ruto). Waende jela, they are criminals we will stand with our capable President WSR (at night Ogolla meets Rao, during the day he is with the President). "

The charges further stated that Ogonji knew that these words were false and calculated to cause panic and chaos among the citizens of Kenya.

The former KDF officer also faced another charge of publishing false information that "Handshake, generated Airforce Commanders paid nine DCI officers Sh200,000 each to kill me but God saved me".

He allegedly published the said false information on December 9, 2022.

On June 11 this year, Ogonji is accused of harassing the CDF Ogolla, by publishing the words "... Ogolla do the honourable thing, resign and join Rao on the streets, Shame on you".

Investigators at the DCI headquarters have listed General Ogolla as the first prosecution witness in the case against the former KDF officer.

In his application for bail, Ogonji claimed that he feared for his life because one of the investigators he identified in court had threatened to kill him and throw him into River Yala.

'I was chained inside DCI headquarters for a year without trial'

"This will be my last arrest. If I commit any more crimes, the officer will kill me and throw me into River Yala," Ogonji said.

While pleading for bail, the former KDF officer said he was facing an illegal case which is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"These fabricated charges were brought against me to silence me as IPOA and Kabiba Institute have taken over the matter," Ogonji told the magistrate.

He applied to be released on bail on the grounds that he had no means of communication as his two mobile phones, which he uses for betting, had since been confiscated by the police.

The former KDF officer claimed that following his arrest and detention, his wife ran away with their child.

He added that General Ogolla and the police had incited his family members and relatives to turn against him for financial support.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail, it sought an order restraining Ogonji from publishing further false allegations against General Ogolla, Raila Odinga, President Ruto and the police on his social media platforms.

In his ruling, Ekhubi released Ogonji on a cash bail of Sh50,000 with a surety.

He also warned him against publishing false information against the complainants.