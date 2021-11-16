Ex-GSU presidential guard Lucy Wangeci relishes freedom in her religious ministry

For seven years, Lucy Wangeci wa Chineke, as she is fondly known, donned her General Service Unit uniform and went to work as a State House presidential guard.

She and her team provided security to presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta and their immediate families, and organised escorts, surveillance and monitoring.

Away from her official duties, she worked on her album and would minister in church and sing in events when time allowed. She recorded two albums and was one of the founding members of the Lucy Kibaki State House Choir.

She says the albums did not receive any recognition until she resigned and hit the streets singing from morning to evening in different counties.

“I loved singing since I was young. I felt that I was meant to do something big, I just didn’t know what. I wasn’t passionate about being a soldier, but the troubles at home wouldn’t allow me to do otherwise,” she discloses.

Born and raised in Mutiithi, Kirinyaga County, Lucy was the firstborn in her family with three siblings. When their father died, their mother fell into depression, forcing her to take up the mantle of providing for her family.

When her mother could no longer pay Lucy’s school fees, her neighbours held fundraisers.

“Besides the need for fundraisers, our house was dilapidated and I remember one day the door fell on her,” she says.

“It had rained heavily, and I felt so pained I promised myself and her that when I became successful I would build her a house. I also wanted to see her smile again, as it seemed her beautiful smile disappeared when our father died.”

When she completed secondary school, an elderly friend employed her in her shop, paying her Sh2,400 per month. It was 2006. To support her family and pursue her music dream, she would save Sh2,000 and use the rest to buy food.

Six months later, she had saved Sh12,000 and was thinking about recording her first song when her employer asked her if she could try her luck at a GSU recruitment drive.

The woman had watched Lucy run short races on the track and knew her potential. But Lucy’s KCSE certificate had been withheld by her school because she had a balance of Sh12,000.

Villagers, she says, had grown tired of raising money for her every year, and in her last year of secondary school, the money collected had not been sufficient. It was time to make a choice.

Ex-GSU presidential guard Lucy Wangeci during the interview at Nation Centre on November 11, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“The race was tough because I was used to short races, and I was lucky to be selected. I did not know what GSU was, I was only aware of the police,” she says.

“I reported to the Embakasi barracks on July 7, 2007 for a nine-month training course, and upon graduation in 2008, I was posted at the State House. I was 20 years old.”

Life was good there, she remembers, and she enjoyed her work. She eventually saved enough money and recorded her first album. But before she recorded it, her tonsils had started acting up and she underwent surgery. Upon recovery, she lost her voice.

“I was stressed because I knew I was meant to sing, and hurt even more when some of my colleagues whispered behind my back that I would never sing again,” she says.

“One day a friend came to see me, and as I walked her back to the bus stop, my voice came back miraculously. The first word I screamed was Chineke! And I started singing, the lyrics flowing. Realising what was happening, I pulled out my phone and recorded it. I couldn’t wait to make a full recovery to hit the studio.”

She eventually recorded two albums, but her heart was unsettled.

“I loved serving in that capacity, but was frustrated because I did not have express freedom to pursue my music career on the side. I would occasionally be invited to minister in churches, but most of these invites clashed with my work schedule, and I always had to go for the latter. I felt that my purpose was bigger than what I was doing at the time,” she explains.

When she eventually resigned in 2016, her son had only turned two, her siblings still depended on her for school fees and she had not yet built her mother the house she had promised.

It would be the first time she would rent a house, and with no job to fall back on, she was back to the beginning. For eight months, she kept her resignation a secret from her mother.

“Leaving my job was hard, but I knew it would be harder if I didn’t. For my purpose, I knew I would keep going even if I had no money. If I had people supporting me to do my ministry alongside service to my country, I would probably still be there,” notes Lucy.

After resigning, she hired a Toyota Probox, loaded it with her music instruments and sound system and moved from county to county singing and dancing from morning to evening.

“I felt so good having the freedom. I didn’t have anyone to answer to, and to date, I am still happy about that decision. Having not done much to promote my album before, I did all that needed to be done. Most nights I would be so tired like never before, but I would sleep feeling happy,” she says.

She has since ministered in 48 states in the United States.

She also explains that quitting the GSU gave her a chance to rebuild her self-esteem which had been bruised by a failed marriage. She had been married to a fellow GSU officer but the union was short-lived due to emotional and physical abuse.

“I had entered the marriage because of low self-esteem, which was caused by a past event that happened in my childhood. I had hated myself and everyone who dared tell me that I was beautiful. When the marriage ended, and I delved into ministry, it became easy to heal,” she explains.

Within the first year, she says, she had fulfilled her promise to her mother, and had travelled frequently outside Kenya to minister.

She has since founded her own ministry, Open Heavens Evangelistic Worship Ministries, and published a book, Deep Worship, which she uses to debunk myths about worship. She is also a businesswoman with a hair line.

“I have no regrets. I am doing what God created me to do. The freedom it gives me is blissful. I wish everyone would live for their purpose,” she says.