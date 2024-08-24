Ex-governor Tunai named Kemsa chairman, Irungu Nyakera moved to KICC

President William Ruto has appointed former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai as chairman of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board, replacing former Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera whose appointment was revoked.

Mr Tunai had previously been appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior before the courts declared the positions unconstitutional.

Mr Nyakera has been appointed chairman of the board of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). He will replace former Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau, who was appointed to the position in April 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in- Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Tunai as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 23rd August 2024” read the gazette notice.

The Head of State has also appointed former Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney as Chairperson of the National Lottery Board for a period of three years.

Prof Jeremiah Nyabuti has also been appointed as a member of the Physical Planners Registration Board for a period of three years.