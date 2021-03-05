Ex-CS Rashid Echesa arrested over IEBC's officer's assault in Matungu

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an electoral agency official during the by-election in Matungu, Kakamega County, on Thursday.

Mr Echesa was captured on video assaulting an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bulonga Primary School polling station.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani said he was arrested after presenting himself to officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Mumias Police Station.

“We have him in custody in connection with the assault of the IEBC official. He is currently being questioned at the Kakamega Police Station,” said Ms Kimani.

Chebukati slams Echesa for slapping IEBC official

What happened

The Matungu by-election was marred by violence and incidents of widespread voter bribery.

Mr Echesa, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is accused of slapping the IEBC official during an altercation which erupted the ejection of poll agents of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from the polling centre.

He went into hiding after the video went viral on social media. On Thursday, police officers raided his home at Shibale in Mumias West Constituency but did not find him.

His arrest came after police asked him to surrender to police officers at the nearest police station.

Mumias DCI chief Robert Mureithi also confirmed that the politician had been apprehended and said he will be arraigned on Monday.

Junet Mohamed criticises Echesa for slapping electoral official

Sifuna’s appeal

Edwin Sifuna, secretary-general of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), had asked police to ensure all suspects in cases of violence during the by-election are prosecuted.

"We shall be setting a bad precedent if the perpetrators of violent acts in Matungu go scot-free. Action has to be taken against them," he said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s bodyguard was arrested after he shot at a group of youths, injuring a person at the Munami polling station.

The administration police constable was disarmed and arrested alongside six other people, who stormed the polling station and disrupted voting, claiming IEBC officials were helping ODM agents, who were allegedly stuffing stuffing ballot boxes, by not stopping the malpractice.

Firearm licences

Earlier on Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said firearm licences belonging to leaders involved in the by-election chaos will be suspended immediately.

CS Matiang'i also said the politicians involved will no longer just be taken to court. The government will invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution and ensure they are declared unfit for office.

While he did not name names, blows, kicks and arrests dominated the mini polls held on Thursday, painting the worst of politicians and their supporters.