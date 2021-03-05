Ex-CS Rashid Echesa arrested over IEBC's officer's assault in Matungu

Former CS Rashid Echesa

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa (right) is pictured at the Matungu Primary School polling station with Malava MP Malulu Injendi (centre) and politician Anzelimo Kongoti during the by-election in Matungu, Kakamega County, on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Echesa was captured on video assaulting an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bulonga Primary School polling station.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an electoral agency official during the by-election in Matungu, Kakamega County, on Thursday.

