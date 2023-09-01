Ex-CS James Macharia’s family in battle over father’s estate

James Macharia, one of the most powerful Cabinet secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, is at the centre of a vicious inheritance dispute over multi-million-shilling property left behind by his father.

The death of the patriarch, Julius Macharia Ndugire, on June 9, 2017 without a will triggered the succession court battle that has split the seven-member family.

At the centre of the dispute are bank accounts with an unknown amount of cash, four plots in Murang’a, three in Nairobi’s Dandora and one in Eastleigh Section VII, and one in Laikipia.

Distribution of these properties has driven a wedge in the family, with two factions in court. In one corner is the former Transport CS, his mother Phyllis Wanjiku and siblings Peter, John, Simon and Mary. Simon died before his father, but he’s represented by his kin. The other side has the two eldest children, Jane and Naftaly.

The case has seen Mr Macharia, his siblings and mother accused of misleading the courts, secretly disposing of some assets, concealing information about the estate and illegally drawing funds from the bank accounts.

The other siblings reckon the sharing of the assets has favoured some, in particular the former CS, who has been allocated the family home in Murang’a and the Eastleigh property.

Jane and Naftaly claim that their younger siblings have been dealing with their father’s estate without permission from the court, which they have petitioned to scrap the distribution of the assets.

They claim that rental income from four units in Dandora and Eastleigh has been misappropriated and want an order that money from the properties be deposited in court or an interest-earning bank account under their names as well as their mother and Peter.

They also want their mother compelled to file audited accounts of the entire estate and her dealings with it. According to them, a pick-up truck their father owned has been secretly sold in breach of the legal process.

Their mother, in response, holds that money from the rental units has been spent on renovations, and that the pick-up was sold as scrap metal. She adds that Sh4.6 million was spent on putting up her husband’s tombstone. But Jane and Naftaly say they were not involved in the spending, and records indicate that the vehicle was transferred to another individual.

“The estate has monthly rental income which ends up in the pockets of a few. Further, the monies in the deceased’s bank accounts has not been accounted for hence the reason for this application,” Jane and Naftaly say in court papers.

Mr Macharia, who has opted to let his mother fight the battle, is building a multi-storey apartment in the Eastleigh property amid opposition from Jane and Naftaly.

The Nation has learned that last week, contractors demolished rental houses on the land to pave the way for the apartments.

The Eastleigh Section VII property is one of the most prime assets. Those in support of the asset sharing pact have asked the court to cede it to Mr Macharia, but grant their mother a life interest in it.

The dispute started after Ms Wanjiku, on April 28, 2018, summoned her children to a meeting at their family home in Gachocho, Murang’a. At the meeting a distribution schedule was read out.

Jane, Naftaly, Peter and John were unhappy and challenged its contents. They wrote a notification of dispute to the area chief on July 5, 2018. No resolution was reached. On September 14, 2020 the area chief wrote to the Kigumo Law Courts principal magistrate stating that a family meeting resolved to file a succession suit. The chief further stated that the meeting resolved to have Ms Wanjiku and Mr Macharia as administrators to the estate.

By this time, the scales had tilted. Peter and John, who initially challenged the proposed distribution schedule, now backed their mother and Mr Macharia as the estate administrators.

One year later, the majority camp filed a succession case in the Murang’a chief magistrate’s court to offer legal backing to the agreement. They sought to have their mother listed as the sole administrator and to register all assets in her name. In the application, the majority camp claimed that all the nine pieces of land were worth Sh5 million.

Jane and Naftaly contested the decision to file the suit in the court, arguing that they had been excluded. They also accused the majority camp of concealing some of their father’s assets, and insisted that the estate was worth over Sh20 million and therefore above the jurisdiction of the chief magistrate’s court, which can only determine matters whose value is less than Sh20 million.

Interestingly, the chief magistrate’s court proceeded with the case despite Jane and Naftaly not signing the court-provided consent form. All beneficiaries are required to sign the form before the case proceeds.

“We are also dismayed by the many gaps in the petition for grant dated February 19, 2021. In fact, we have discovered that the process started without the chief’s letter, independent guarantors, our names are misspelled ...” Jane and Naftaly stated.

In March, 2022 the chief magistrate’s court ruled that the assets were indeed of higher value than its jurisdiction and struck out the application. In August of the same year, the majority side filed a fresh application at the High Court in Murang’a. Ms Wanjiku requested the court to give the application priority on grounds that she is old and sickly, and would like to complete the succession process.

The application sought to have the matriarch listed as an administrator, whether solely or jointly with other beneficiaries.

Justice James Wakiaga in August last year ruled that Phyllis, Peter, Jane and Naftaly be listed as administrators pending conclusion of the succession case.

Two months later, Macharia’s faction filed a fresh application which proposed a new distribution schedule. Ms Wanjiku and Peter filed the application which, interestingly, delisted the family matriarch and her lastborn Mary from ownership of any assets in the estate.

In the new proposal, the family’s three-acre home and the prime Eastleigh property have been offered to Mr Macharia, the fourth-born.