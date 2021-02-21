Evanson Kamuri: Lessons KNH has learnt during Covid-19 pandemic

Over time Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which is a referral hospital, has become the port of call for all those Kenyans who cannot afford the exorbitant fees charged at private hospitals. Despite the establishment of other hospitals like Mama Lucy and others in Nairobi, KNH is still the preferred facility for many people. How has KNH been coping? What can be done to ease the pressure on the country’s premier referral health facility? Joe Muteti, Nairobi

KNH is the preferred referral hospital for patients seeking specialised health care services. Our mandate is to serve patients nationally and in some instances neighbouring countries in East Africa.

Whereas we strive to provide first-class treatment to everyone, we are affected by the frequent interruption of delivery of health services at the lower-level facilities. We are, however, working together with counties so that these disruptions can be minimised to allow us to deliver on our mandate. We want to ensure that only those who require services that can be offered at KNH get to the hospital.

The doctor-to-patient ratio at KNH is alarmingly unacceptable. What challenges stand on KNH’s way of achieving the ideal World Health Organization recommended ratio? Nzele Nzili, Mombasa

KNH, being a specialised facility, has the largest proportion of health specialists in the country. This, therefore, means that we have enough doctors for all the patients that seek treatment at our facility.

Across the world, Covid-19 has caused unprecedented disruptions. However, it has always been remarked that great leaders stand out during times of crisis. You are among those who offered leadership during this pandemic period, how did this crisis help you make the institution you head emerge better? What key lessons did you pick which may make us prepare better for future challenges? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The Covid-19 pandemic came as a shocker to many in the country. It generally affected the way we carry out our business. This, as a result, required a quick response both at the national and county level. KNH, being at the apex of healthcare systems in the country, had to step up and take the lead in tackling the pandemic. We were, indeed, quick to respond. We identified various specialist doctors, who provided their technical know-how on how to tackle the virus. We also set up a facility in Mbagathi within a short period to help contain the disease. This facility has been used to train other health workers on how to manage the disease.

This pandemic has taught us vital lessons, which will assist us to prepare adequately for similar eventualities in the future.

As an institution, we are now better placed to respond to such disasters. Let me also mention that we are in the process of setting up an infectious disease hospital, which will have the capability to respond to these kinds of pandemics.

Ordinary Kenyans across the country were subjected to double tragedy during this pandemic crisis. Apart from the virus itself, the industrial actions by various cadres of health workers complicated the whole situation. Sir, what is the best approach to avoid this scenario which was very unfortunate especially to the vulnerable who cannot afford treatment in private health facilities? Could this situation have been avoided? Komen Moris, Eldoret

KNH was largely unaffected by the industrial action. Our staff did not participate in the strike. This is because of the engagement we have continuously had with our staff. Yes, I agree that we may have problems, but we continue to engage closely with our staff to reach a common understanding on issues affecting them.

I also want to mention that when health workers elsewhere go on strike like the current situation, it is us who bear most of the brunt. This because if we remain as the only organisation working, all patients flock to our institution which then gets overcrowded.

KNH has often been on the receiving end of bad publicity and innuendoes. Incidents at the hospital receive a lot of coverage in the media. Do you think the hospital has received fair treatment in the media and by the public or are the incidents usually overblown? Sylvia L. Awino, Syokimau

Most of the issues we deal with in the hospital are so personal to our clients. Sometimes the reason the messaging might sound negative is that we are never in a position to share the real facts of the situation.

However, we have of late found a working formula and developed a relationship with the media houses. We are now able to explain our position without exposing our clients. We are continuing to improve on how we engage the media. We applaud them for highlighting the various milestones achieved by the hospital.

As the country’s population grows so is the increased need for healthcare services. Does KNH have adequate resources to help in the expansion of its facilities to meet the growing demand for healthcare services? Njoroge Mwangi, Donholm

We don’t necessarily want to expand Kenyatta National Hospital. What we would like to do is build capacity in the lower level facilities, get them working so that the volumes of patients coming into the hospital are only the ones seeking specialised services.

Medical tourism has become a major revenue earner for health facilities and national governments. In your view, what comparative advantages does KNH enjoy that would make it compete in medical tourism? What has KNH so far done to leverage these comparative advantages? Topista Waswa, Naivasha

Seeking treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital has several advantages over other health facilities abroad. We, for instance, have specialists capable of treating various ailments, we have the facilities as well as the equipment required.

The main problem, however, is that we have not adequately marketed the services being offered here. The services offered at KNH are in many ways, far much more superior to the ones being offered abroad. When, for instance, you go out there to seek treatment, one is never sure who is treating you. Once you get there, your interactions will be short-term.

However, if you, for instance, have a renal transplant at KNH, you are prepared right from pre-surgery to post-surgery. There is, therefore, continuity in terms of support and care at KNH rather than being brought for a patient who has been operated on elsewhere and you did not participate in the process. So, in essence, you are not prepared to look after the patient post-surgery.

We, therefore, need to sensitise the community on the available services and change the Kenyan mentality that what is offered elsewhere is better than what is homegrown. Homegrown solutions are the best to address our local situations. We already have the goodwill of the government.

There were some reports of opposition to building a seven-story specialised hospital at the KNH grounds that would be a private hospital. Was this matter resolved and when will the project kick-off? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi