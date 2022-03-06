Wamalwa: Soldiers deserve our praises for turning around run-down projects

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa talks to the Sunday Nation on picking winning sides, the military involvement in business and the political intrigues of the presidential succession race between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

You are the Defence CS. The military has taken over state businesses and is starting others. Do they declare profits and where does the money go?

It is something Parliament should oversee as the businesses are just like other parastatals. But we can now see Kenya Meat Commission turning from a loss-making parastatal into a profit-making one over a short period. I think some people should start appreciating the Kenya Defence Forces. Something I have learned about the military is their corruption-free way of doing things.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has agreed to end its operation after 14 years in Somalia. Is Kenya planning to withdraw its troops from that country?

There was an extension of three months up to the end of March 2022, so it is something we are discussing with our partners and troop-contributing countries as we look into the future.

Somalia is still not yet stable. They have been postponing their elections. There has been a fight between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and al Shabaab is still resurging. You cannot say we will move out and abandon Somalia as it would still be a threat to our national security.

The reason for our going to Somalia was to stabilise the country. A stable Somalia is a stable East African region and the Horn of Africa. It is something we are discussing. We believe we will find a lasting solution to the Somalia problem.

And, of course, we know the situation in Ethiopia and the instability in South Sudan and Sudan. Kenya is the anchor state that is stabilising this entire region. It is a great responsibility we have been given and we are very proud of our men and women in uniform helping us achieve regional stability.

The International Court of Justice on October 14 last year gave Somalia more than 70 per cent of a disputed Indian Ocean area and President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed that Kenya will not cede even a single inch. How is the matter being handled?

Our Commander-in-Chief pronounced himself on the matter and that remains our stand as Kenya — not an inch less, not an inch more.

Should the President influence his succession?

The Constitution guarantees political rights to every Kenyan, including my good friend from Ichaweri, Gatundu, Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya. He has a vote, he is going to choose between ODM leader Raila and Deputy President William Ruto who should be the next President. He believes that if this country lands in the wrong hands, the gains we have made can be undone and he is not going to be the first president to look at his country beyond his reign.

In neighbouring Tanzania, I remember I had been sent over there when election campaigns were going on and it looked like Edward Lowassa was the most popular presidential candidate as he drew huge crowds.

It looked like the late John Magufuli was going to lose. When I met with President Jakaya Kikwete to deliver a special message, I asked him — having seen a big Lowassa crowd on my way there — that it was like his Chama Cha Mapinduzi was losing, but Kikwete laughed and said it was not possible.

He said he was campaigning very hard for Dr Magufuli and he was going to be the next president. I thought it was a joke, but it came to pass. Mr Kikwete came out to campaign for Dr Magufuli.

When Barrack Obama saw the US was going to the wrong hands, Donald Trump, he came out and campaigned for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. At some point, he took charge of Biden’s campaigns. I never heard Americans caution Obama against campaigning for his presidential choice. I never heard them say Biden was a project. Can you say Obama is remotely controlling Joe Biden now? No!

What changed Uhuru's mind from Ruto to Baba?

That is a question you need to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta. I do not want to speculate. The President is a good man, he has a good heart and certain principles. The President believes in certain things that he cannot allow to be compromised and if there are any differences between him and DP Ruto, It is not personal; it is a matter of principle.

There are principles the President holds dear, the issue of uniting this country, ridding this country of corruption and leaving behind a more inclusive, stable Kenya. On those he is not ready to compromise. I believe what he stands for is what Mr Odinga stands for.

Why do you think Mr Odinga is the best suited to succeed Mr Kenyatta?

Mr Odinga’s record speaks for itself when you look at his life and what he has fought for all along. He is one leader who has always fought for a more just Kenya; a more democratic and equal Kenya; a more equitable and inclusive Kenya. I believe what holds the key to that Kenya is devolution.

Since you joined Cabinet after the death of your brother, Michael Kijana Wamalwa, you always align yourself with those forming government. How do you achieve this?

I think in the house of the Jacob, of the Bible there were 12 sons. There were elderly, rich sons, but there was also another son, Joseph, with the gift of interpreting dreams. I was telling the house of Mulembe, where we have about 18 sub-tribes (sons), that just like in the house of Jacob, they, too, have little Joseph here in me who has been getting these dreams every time and guiding them. But they had been listening more to my big brothers — ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

I cannot see my people being locked out of government with Musalia. I see the Azimio government coming just like Narc. I am going to every corner of this country telling them that Azimio will form the next government. I sense the movements and where the numbers are and I have not been wrong so far; I cannot say I am an expert, or so. I think it is a gift I have been given by God as it was with Joseph.. .Maybe one day my people will listen to me.

What do you think of Dr Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach?

I have heard DP Ruto speak about it. But on our side we are talking about strengthening devolution. When you devolve resources to the counties to reach every corner of Kenya, we turn the grassroots into engines of economic growth and transformation of our country. This is the real bottom-up, but DP Ruto does not believe in this.

He wants to go to a place and say “I will give Sh50 billion to mama mboga.” I heard him say he would give Sh100 billion to s operators.

We cannot let the future of this country depend on the generosity of an individual or a state. We have a working policy called devolution. If devolution holds the key to this just equitable, equal and inclusive Kenya, in whose hands would you entrust that key? I have been clear on every platform that it will be safe in Raila’s hands.

What is Mr Kalonzo Musyoka demanding to join Azimio? Will he join and if he doesn’t, will Azimio win?

I do not want to speculate. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka is my senior at the bar. He has been our Vice President, someone I respect very much and I believe he is going to make the right decision.

At least for now, I have heard him speak very firmly about why he will not work with Kenya Kwanza and William Ruto. The reasons he has given are very similar to the reasons that could have led to the falling-out in Jubilee. That means he is likely to work more with Azimio than Kenya Kwanza, but time will tell.

The Western region has never been united as witnessed during the reign of your late brother Michael Kijana Wamalwa. What could be the main cause of this?

The Luhya community is not divided, its leaders are. You remember during the days of Masinde Muliro, Luhya was united. That was a question of leadership. When Mike took over, they were united under him in 2002. This entire region voted for Narc. Only Chris Okemo (Nambale) won on a Kanu ticket. Now we are looking at the leadership that is there, it is a failed one. What the region needs is proper leadership.

Is it true that you want to dislodge Mr Mudavadi as Luhya kingpin?

In 2013, my big brother Mudavadi came and told me: “I know you have launched your presidential bid, but I have better chances. I am your senior brother. Please, support me.” I supported him. Musalia got more votes from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties than in his home county of Vihiga.

And recently, he said again that he wanted to go for the presidency. I told him I had no problem supporting him again as I could wait. I had a lot of hope in Musalia going to the ballot. I was shocked when we saw Ruto walking into Bomas during ANC national delegates conference, then Musalia was reduced to Ruto’s bride. All the hopes we had in him as our candidate were dashed.

Today we are looking at a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto and we do not have any horses in this region, but in 2027 we will. It is a matter of time. Our two brothers, Musalia and Wetang’ula, have failed us since 2012.

You did not resign to vie for a seat in the August 9 General Election. What role do you wish to play in the next dispensation in case Raila triumphs?

I have been in Cabinet now for about eight years and was supposed to have contested in the last election, but the President came to Bungoma at the time we were campaigning in Chwele and told the people of Western that he needed me to stay with him because I was one of his best-performing ministers.

I will—after my term with President Kenyatta ends—look at my future. I do not rule out politics. In this election, I have been very clear I am supporting Mr Odinga to be the next president and I have reasons.

What is your political ambition in post-President Kenyatta’s era in case Azimio does not form the next government?

I am a lawyer. I will go back to my practice and wait for 2027. As I have said, with Musalia and Wetang’ula removing the jam, the course is very clear and we will plan for 2027. We will tell the people that there is no shortage of leadership in Western Kenya.

Your highest and lowest moments in Cabinet?

One of my greatest moments was when I received the Constitution of Kenya. I remember the late Mutula Kilonzo handing over to me a green bound Constitution for implementation. I have never felt greater responsibility on my shoulder than I did then. I was very happy that we were able to implement the supreme law.

Years to come, as we enjoy the fruits of the Constitution, including devolution, I still be happy that my hands received it.

My lowest moment was when I was summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to shed light on the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal. I had to wake up very early in the morning; I drove myself to the DCI.

I was able to give all the information I had. It was my lowest moment because I have never been involved in any scandal in my life and just getting that call to go to the DCI was scary.

How much are you worth?

I think the time will come. You will have to find out a bit more about that.

What is your parting shot?