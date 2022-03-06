Eugene Wamalwa

Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, during an interview in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on February 20, 2022.

Jared Nyataya

Wamalwa: Soldiers deserve our praises for turning around run-down projects

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary tells Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula that their time is up.
  • Some people should start appreciating the Kenya Defence Forces, Eugene Wamalwa says.


Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa talks to the Sunday Nation on picking winning sides, the military involvement in business and the political intrigues of the presidential succession race between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

