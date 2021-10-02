UN Security Council
Ethiopia crisis: Kenya seeks ‘balance’ as it presides over UN Security Council

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Friday said it was seeking some balance in addressing the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region where authorities have recently announced the expulsion of senior UN staff amid rising starvation.

