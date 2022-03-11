Eric Theuri elected new LSK president

Eric Theuri

Nairobi-based lawyer Eric Theuri. He has been elected the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president. He served as the Nairobi LSK Branch chairperson in the outgoing council. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Derrick Oluoch  &  Walter Menya

Lawyer Eric Theuri has been elected the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, replacing former president Nelson Havi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.