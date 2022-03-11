Eric Theuri elected new LSK president

Lawyer Eric Theuri has been elected the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, replacing former president Nelson Havi.

Mr Theuri garnered 1811 against his closest rival Ms Carolyne Kamende who had 1085. Others who sought to replace Havi were Mr Bernhard Ng’etich (452), Mr Mathew Nyabena (745) and Mr Omwanza Ombati (920).

“All glory to God. Thanks my worthy competitors for a race well ran and conceding defeat. We forge forward,” said Mr Theuri after the win. His four competitors conceded defeat and congratulated him ahead of the official announcement of his win.

Outgoing president Nelson Havi was among those who congratulated Mr Theuri.

"My friend Theuri Eric Njeru, the weight of public office will for two years weigh heavily on [your] shoulders as the 50th President of LSK. Unlike my predecessor, I will let you work and support you should you require my counsel. May you succeed where I failed and improve on what I did," said Mr Havi.

For the position of vice president, Ms Faith Odhiambo won with 1734 votes. Ms Ajwang Debra came second with 1328 votes followed closely by Boniface Akusala with 1333. Mr David Nyamwya came fourth with 662 votes.

Ms Jacquiline Ingutiah was elected the LSK female representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The election marked the end of the feuds that saw the LSK fail to fully take part in last year’s interviews and selection of Chief Justice and Supreme Court judge by the JSC. It was represented by one member (Macharia Njeru – male representative), instead of two.

The elections marked by low turnout as only 5,083 lawyers voted out of a voter register with 12,544 voters.

Mr Theuri is the outgoing Nairobi LSK Branch chairperson, and his tenure for the past two years has endeared him to Nairobi advocates who are the majority in the voter register.

The new council will assume office on March 25 during LSK's Annual General Meeting (AGM).