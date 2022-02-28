Envoys laud Kenya over its accesion to AU Charter against coups

Nine ambassadors from Kenya’s international partners have welcomed Nairobi’s recent accession to the African Charter on democracy, elections and governance, which sets strong frameworks in support of democracy.

The ambassadors drawn from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America have also lauded the country’s preparation for August elections.

Further, the envoys commended Kenyan non-state actors for their contributions in promoting electoral integrity and citizens’ knowledge and participation including women’s political participation, in the electoral process.

“We strongly encourage all political actors to follow the principles and articles set out in the Charter. We appreciate the recent dialogue we had with the Executive that affirmed their commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for the August polls,” said the ambassadors in a statement.

They said Kenya can proud of its status as one of the leading democracies in Africa revealing that they continue to engage with Kenyan leaders, citizens, and organizations across the country in the months ahead of the elections.

“As Kenya prepares for political party primaries and the August elections, we commend Kenya’s work to advance early preparations, elections security and support for independent institutions, such as the IEBC, that has the constitutional mandate to conduct the elections itself,” read in part the statement.

“We, like the people of Kenya, recognise the importance of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections this August to Kenya’s prosperous and stable future,” added the statement.

Last month, Kenya joined other African countries who have signed and domesticated a treaty against coups, rebellions and other unconstitutional changes in government.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo deposited Kenya’s acceptance of the Charter on Elections, Governance and Democracy (ACDEG), more than a year after the National Assembly approved the treaty, and nearly 14 years since Kenya signed on it.

Ms Omamo said the depositing of instruments, formally known as accession, will “solidify Kenya's support for the AU's aspiration for an Africa of good governance, democracy and respect for human rights and the rule of law.”