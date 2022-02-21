Environmentalist Isaack Kalua launches political party

Environmentalist Isaack Kalua Green. He has founded the Green Thinking Action Party.

By  Justus Ochieng'

Environmentalist Dr Isaack Kalua Green has founded the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP). The party is set to hold its inaugural National Delegates Convention (NDC) tomorrow (February 22) and launch campaigns for the 2022 General Election.

