Environment and Land Court 10th anniversary preparations underway

The Judiciary has begun preparations to host the 10th anniversary of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) in Kisumu.

The event to be attended by more than 1,500 participants, is expected to be graced by the incoming president and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

ELC presiding judge Oscar Angote said the event to take place between November 1 and 4 will be open to members of the public, Court Users Committee, members of the international community and stakeholders on issues dealing with land and environmental matters.

"We are going to have pre-conference activities as a court in the 36 counties where we are situated. The activities include the growing of trees and the greening of rivers.

"The court will also have open session days, to engage members of the public on what the environment and land court does daily because we don't just want to be sitting in court and wait for disputes," he said.

Justice Angote underlined the need to have a conversation on the need to protect land and the environment at a national and global level. He said that the conference will cover different thematic areas geared toward improving the functioning of the court.

"We will be asking members of the public to come and tell us which challenges they have faced with the court and also to tell us the achievements we have attained as an institution," he added.

Kisumu County Environment Executive Salmon Orimba, while reiterating the county's preparedness to host the event said the team will tour several venues before settling on one.

He noted that the opportunity will enable the county to manage the surging number of environment and land cases.

"The county has experienced cases of people who have grabbed lands and encroached on wetland and water catchment areas that have always seen us resorting to the court," he said.

Mr Orimba called on those who have been having issues with the county and the city management to take advantage of the forum and have a meaningful conversation that will enable them to resolve issues amicably.

The acting chief executive for Lands who was accompanied by Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga also indicated that they will be presenting several proposals aimed at enhancing the city's development to continue attracting investments.

"With the kinds of conferences we have held before, we are certain that we are best suited to host the upcoming event,"