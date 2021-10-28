Enough of the obscenities, Media Council tells Pastor Ng'ang'a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre. 

Photo credit: File | Gerald Anderson | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) says it will take action against Sasa TV,  a media outlet linked to Pastor James Ng'ang'a, citing airing of obscenities.

