Enough of the obscenities, Media Council tells Pastor Ng'ang'a

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) says it will take action against Sasa TV, a media outlet linked to Pastor James Ng'ang'a, citing airing of obscenities.

The Council says it has asked the broadcaster to show cause on why action action should not be taken against it.

In a statement issued Thursday, MCK noted that the platform had breached broadcasting rules and accused Pastor Ng'ang'a of uttering unprintable words on air.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on accountability and 10 (1) on obscenity, taste and tone in reporting by allowing a presenter, apostle James Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 10:24 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air,” chief executive officer David Omwoyo said.

“We have subsequently directed the media outlet to show cause why action should not be taken against it, further to which the council will institute sanctions in line with our mandate.”

MCK says it has also notified the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) of the alleged breach for further investigations.

In a recent video of his broadcasts, shared widely on social media, Pastor Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre is captured explaining how his dead body should be handled when he dies. In it, he makes reference to his private parts.

This is not the first time pastor Ng’ang’a has made headlines for his unconventional preaching techniques.

Last year he banished one if his congregants for making what he termed as a ‘stupid’ prayer request.

Sasa TV station was established by Pastor Ng’ang’a in 2011. Initially, his bid to set up a TV station was hit by regulatory roadblocks after he failed a security audit by the government.