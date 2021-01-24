End rows and focus on development, Matiang’i tells leaders

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told Nyamira County leaders to end their disputes for the sake of development.

Dr Matiang’i asked the politicians to work with Governor Amos Nyaribo’s administration.

He said the leaders should keep in mind that they would be held to account in the General Election next year.

The minister advised them to focus on public service, adding that dialogue and reconciliation will be the drivers of growth in Nyamira.

“The period to the election should be used to serve the people of Nyamira. These disputes are not necessary,” Dr Matiang’i said at Bosiango Main SDA Church in West Mugirango constituency yesterday.

His call comes a week after the Nyamira County Assembly rejected Mr Nyaribo’s Deputy Governor nominee James Gesami.

For Nyamira to make progress, he said, its leadership need to work with the new governor “who should not be subjected to intimidation and blackmail”.

Mr Nyaribo took the oath of office about a month ago following the death of Governor John Nyagarama.

Complaints have followed the nomination of Dr Gesami and the 10 county executive members by Mr Nyaribo.

United front

Dr Matiang’i said ward representatives and other leaders are fighting the governor at the expense of matters that need their urgent attention.

“The leaders must address the shameful things happening in Nyamira by putting their heads together,” Dr Matiang’i said after opening the new church.

He urged religious leaders to advise ward representatives to end their differences with Governor Nyaribo.

“Let pastors and other church leaders call the ward representatives, lock them in some house and advise them to keep the peace,” he said.

“Our governor should be given ample time to settle down.”

Dr Matiang’i held a meeting with Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, MPs Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya and several ward representatives on Friday.

He said the government has set aside Sh1.4 billion for projects in Nyamira.

Dr Matiang’i added that the Kemera-Magombo-Amabuko road will be completed soon.

Work on the Motemomwamu-Manga road will also begin, the CS said.

Dr Matiang’i said the Cabinet has approved the construction of the 35-kilometre Omonyenya-Saiga Ngiya road, following a request by Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

He added that the Cabinet also approved the construction of Nyabara Ibere-Kitaru road.

rmbula@ke.nationmedia.com