End of road for rogue examiners as driver theory tests set for automation

Theory tests for trainee drivers will be migrated to digital platforms to tame rogue examiners who have graduated thousands of unqualified individuals in exchange for bribes.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the European Union (EU) will implement the changes as part of a strategy to tame road carnage in the country.

Studies indicate that 85 per cent of road traffic crashes are due to human error, mostly due to challenges related to driving.

Presently, driver testing in Kenya is conducted through theory tests covering the traffic signs and Highway Code (oral), model town board and practical tests that involve handling and manoeuvring the vehicle.

“The automated process will ensure the authority conducts driver tests efficiently and effectively, improving the quality of testing as a result of reduced human interaction.

Enhance safety

“The long-term objective of this project is to enhance safety through licensing of the right quality of drivers,” NTSA and EU said as they kicked off a search for a consultant to develop the automated tests.

“The desired role of the automated theory test is to ensure elimination of human interaction in driver testing to improve the quality of drivers on our roads through improved driver skill, knowledge and the right behaviour towards driving” they added.

In the new module, all drivers will be subject to a uniform set of common theory testing standards. The state also plans to deploy simulators and training vehicles for all driving classes.

The EU and NTSA said consultants will develop a database of a minimum 5,000 theory questions based on the existing curriculum regarding international best practices covering all thematic driver testing domains. The questions will be validated by NTSA.

Statistics by NTSA show that by June this year, at least 2,200 lives have been lost through road crashes. The authority estimates that 3,000 Kenyans die from road accidents every year – costing the country anywhere between 3 and 5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product.

Behavioural change

“It is therefore important that drivers are provided with the appropriate knowledge, skills, attitudes and experience for positive behavioural change that consequently enables them to drive safely” NTSA said.