End of an era as Simon Kimutai retires as Matatu Owners Association chairperson

Mr Simon Kimutai's leadership of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) as national chairperson has come to an end.

Mr Kimutai has served the association for more than twenty years, bringing it to its current level of influence in the transport industry.

The association's National Governing Council (NGC), which met on Thursday at Luke Hotel, Roasters Inn, Thika Road, unanimously agreed on the new chairman, Mr Edward Karakacha.

The council unanimously agreed to elect Mr Karakacha as the new chairman after the three members who had initially expressed interest in the top post stepped down.

Mr Karakacha previously served the association as national coordinator.

The new chairman said he would work closely with the association's board and management to achieve its mission.

"We will therefore work with corporate originators to increase the market for their use of the MOA platform accessible through members and in turn create opportunities for our members," said Mr Karakacha.

He also said he would work on projects and programmes that would enable Kenyans who work with the association to lead rewarding lives.

In his farewell speech, outgoing chairman Mr Kimutai urged members to work closely with the new leader, in whom he expressed confidence.

The board agreed to keep Mr Kimutai in the association as a patron, a position he accepted, saying he did not need much from him apart from advising the leadership.

Mr Kimutai also urged the new chairman to take advantage of the opportunities available to him, including working with the government.

"For the company to have this good environment to do business, we need to have a good relationship with the government, we cannot be against them all the time. We need to have very constructive criticism where there is and engagement," said Mr Kimutai.

Mr Kimutai went on to say that at the age of 62, he had decided to retire to make way for new blood to take the association to the next level.

Among the achievements Mr Kimutai is proud of is the fight against corruption in the industry and taking the association to a level where it has to be involved by the government in its plans.

"I was fighting corruption on my own until one day I was told to tell your people not to give money to my people, it's neither here nor there... in public transport corruption is the most visible practice."

The association's chief executive officer, Patricia Mutheu, thanked Mr Kimutai for his more than two decades of service to the association, saying he had been the face of the MOA and had united all members.