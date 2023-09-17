Employers oppose Bill seeking to block them from calling workers beyond working hours

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has opposed a proposed law that seeks to bar employers from calling their employees beyond the stipulated working hours, saying if passed will cause disharmony and indiscipline in workplaces.

The federation says the proposed legislation sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei if passed will create two centres of managerial powers within workplaces between employers and employees.

FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has provided instruments in managing working hours and overtime payment which has so far been successful.

“These proposed changes negate the essence of freedom and the realities of the labour market. The employers’ administrative prerogative should not be curtailed by legislation. The changes in our view infringe on the employer’s right to manage the enterprise on a day-to-day basis,” Ms Mugo said.

“If the nature of the business requires a shift system or extension of working time to meet the business demands, then such laws which are prescriptive in nature will hamper flexibility in work arrangements,” she added.

The Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2022 currently before the Senate prevents employers from interfering with employees’ personal time by limiting contact after the stipulated official working hours.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend Section 27 of the Employment Act, 2007 to introduce ‘the right to disconnect’ by employees, effectively empowering workers to ignore work-related calls, messages and emails during out-of-work hours.

The Bill states that an employee shall not be reprimanded, punished, or subjected to disciplinary action if the employee disregards work-related communication during out-of-work hours.

It provides that such contact should be to address an emergency within the employee’s responsibility.

The Bill also provides that, in case an employer has no specific work hours with the employee, if the employer contacts an employee, the latter shall not be obliged to respond and, if one chooses to, they shall be entitled to get compensation.

The federation however says that an employee has the right to keep their phone on or off if it’s a personal phone but if it’s an official phone, the employee is under obligation to use it as required by the respective entity.

According to the Bill, any employer who contravenes the law will be fined Sh500, 000 or be jailed for one year, or both.

Ms Mugo however pointed out that flexibility is important in the labour sector today and that the employer and employee should be allowed to agree on what arrangements work best for them.

“This Bill will make it hard for the employer and employee to effectively respond to emerging challenges such as those presented by Covid-19 and the new workplace realities,” Ms Mugo said.

The FKE boss explained that payment of overtime is already provided in law under the general wages order which addresses the concerns of any employee who works the stipulated hours.

“Most collective bargaining agreements provide for flexibility in the management and regulation of working time. To our knowledge, no union or employee has raised any concerns to warrant passing this law,” Ms Mugo said.

Ms Mugo argues that an engagement between an employer and employee during and out of work hours is a management issue and should not be legislated upon.

“This should be addressed through the Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and the Human Resource Policy manuals at work places according to the unique operational requirements and needs of specific enterprises,” Ms Mugo said.