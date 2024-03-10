Emotional Jacque Maribe celebrates acquittal with Itumbi, family and others
Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, was on Friday found guilty of the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, while his ex-fiancé, former TV presenter Jacque Maribe, was acquitted of the murder as the judge faulted the prosecution for preferring the wrong charge.
High Court Judge Grace Nzioka said the prosecution proved through a series of circumstantial evidence that Jowie committed the crime on the night of September 19, 2018.