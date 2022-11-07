Embrace technology, HR professionals advised

Human resource practitioners and organisations have been urged to use technology in monitoring productivity of employees.

In the era of hybrid working and working from home, human resource professionals have been grappling with monitoring productivity and how to optimise their resources.

Speaking during the annual conference of human resource practitioners organised by the Institute of Human Resource Management in Kenya, Mr Oscar Githinji Ng’ang’a of SeamlessHR advised that technology is the way to go.

Workforce efficiency

According to him, using software can help improve workforce efficiency and productivity in both public and private sector organisations, helping HR teams to move from being purely administrative to offering more strategic value to their respective organisations.

Participants at the 26th annual HR conference. Photo credit: Pool

“SeamlessHR is a software made to help maximise efficiency for HR and payroll professionals, helping employers automate processes in recruitment, onboarding, payroll management, performance management... and more,” he said.

Adopting technologies

“Beyond this, it’s also built to give business leaders a birds-eye view of happenings within the organisation.”

The 26th annual conference was aimed at bringing together HR practitioners to peer review and brainstorm on how to make the best of the changing times in the workspaces.