Embrace talent to counter unemployment pressure

Talents should be adopted to counter the ever ballooning unemployment rate that is facing our country.

Kenya has a high number of unemployed people. Many of these people are graduates. Every college and university releases their graduates to the streets to start looking for jobs. The places of employment remain few.

Only a handful of graduates get employed, and many not in their areas of profession. Many more get casual jobs in industries which cannot sufficiently sustain them in these hard economic times. The high number of job seekers has given stakeholders and policy makers a hard time on how they will get all the graduates settled in some income earning activity.

A talent is something special that one is born with. There are different kinds of talent out there such as dancing, ball games, poetry and art and craft.

Right from kindergarten, people should be given an opportunity to supplement their education with talent.

Skills

The government should adopt policies that help talented people and also finance their talent to help them reach their peak. This will motivate them to use their skills to earn a living. Social media has also created a world of opportunities where it gives people a platform to advertise their talents.

People are able to use their talent and their creative work to earn money.

Those with little or no experience should be advised to team up with those who are experienced to get help on how they are going to showcase their different talents. Blending talent with education increases one’s chances of getting employed.

With the escalating employment rate in Kenya, many students get to the job market for limited opportunities. Talent can be used to reduce the unemployment rate where many people will apply their skills and convert their talents to money making activities. Talents are a better substitute to getting employed in some office or industry. The government should consider and embrace talents and skills as a way of earning a living.

