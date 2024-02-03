Embakasi blast: Nema suspends 4 officers over licensing of gas storage facility

The National Environment and Management Authority (Nema) has asked four of its officials to step aside pending investigations into the licensing of a gas storage and refilling facility in Embakasi, Nairobi, which exploded on Thursday, killing three people and injuring 280 others.

The four include the director of environmental compliance, acting deputy director of compliance, senior environmental officer - EIA Section and head of environmental impact assessment - EIA Section.

In a statement, Nema said the four were involved in the issuance of a licence to the refilling plant, Maxxis Nairobi Energy, without following due process.

“After thorough assessment of the licensing procedure and processes the Board of Management has noted with great concern some serious gaps in the issuance of the licence to the LPG plant in question. Further, preliminary investigation has revealed that four Nema officers unprocedurally processed the licence and are therefore culpable. The board therefore directs that the implicated officers step aside immediately pending further investigation by the relevant government agencies,” read the statement by Nema chairperson Emilio Mugo.

The statement further indicated the application for a licence of the firm was sought by a firm identified as Maxxis Nairobi Energy on July 29, 2020, but was issued to the firm on February 2, 2023.

Several government agencies were also involved in the issuance of the licence. They include the director of physical planning in the Nairobi City County government, Water Resources Authority, Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health, Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company and Director of Urban Planning and Development.

Nema said it was willing to cooperate with the relevant state agencies in the ongoing investigations.

“The Board further requests the relevant government agencies to commence immediate investigation. The National Environment Management Authority's management is also hereby directed to cooperate with the already established multi-agency teams handling the incident,” added the statement.