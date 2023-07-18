Elizabeth Merab: A consummate journalist who loved to tell health stories

Elizabeth Mcleans Merab was (unbelievable to refer to her in past tense now) my colleague while I worked at the Nation Media Group. We were desk mates at the health and science desk for close to five years.

Merab was my friend, dance buddy, watch connoisseur, travel enthusiast and story hunter (our first story together was at Kenyatta National Hospital where we spent the whole day witnessing a penile reconstruction surgery).

I lost Merab, on Saturday morning to a long painful battle with sickle cell anaemia. I don’t remember when or how she mentioned she was a sickler. We didn’t speak much about it, but my heart always broke a little whenever I’d hear she was admitted and when I stopped seeing her byline in the newspaper. I knew sickle cell was giving her a hard time. I’m putting it simply. The illness was a heavy burden for her.

Merab was a dedicated award-winning journalist who spent hours poring over how best to tell her next big story. Even after I left the newsroom, we’d brainstorm story ideas. We kept abreast of any breakthroughs in sickle cell anaemia medicine and research. For Merab, it was personal.

Media fraternity mourns award-winning journalist Elizabeth Merab

She was curious as she was thorough. She knew which expert to reach out for what. She liked to explain things, you know, the science behind complex health concepts. It was a thrill for her, in part, because she used to be a high school teacher of English and literature before she traded the chalk for the pen.

She was also very fiery and competitive. As friends, we knew when to back off and when to hem her in. “That’s Merab “, we’d say.

But perhaps most important, and what should have come first, she loved to dress up. Her outfit was incomplete without a matching shoe and a stunning handbag. So many times, she would call me excited about the next pair of heels she was planning to buy. She loved them high, colourful and with a pointy heel. But she always had a pair of flats for when we had to go and cover strikes or go into hospitals for a story.

Nation Media Group journalist Elizabeth Merab. She succumbed to complications arising from sickle cell disease on July 15.

But sickle cell anaemia robbed her of her right leg. She had a foot amputation just below the knee due gangrene (death of tissue due to an infection or lack of blood supply) after what she said was an injection gone wrong. The amputation was necessary to save the rest of her leg and her life she told Angela Oketch—our other colleague—and I at her house in Imara Daima one evening in May.

When I got the text—“We’ve lost Merab”—at around 10am on Saturday I went cold and weak all at once. All I could think about was what she said to me that evening at her home, the last time I’d seen her alive.

“Kilonzo, thank you for coming to visit me. I love you. Thank you for remembering me.”

“I’m happy to know you recently became a mother. Some of us can only wish.”

“When I get better, please help me get some prosthetics so that I can move around again to go do stories.”

“Will I ever get better?”

That evening at her house, I could see Merab was struggling to keep hope alive. She was trying to see the silver lining. I can’t begin to imagine her last moments. Was there fear in her heart? Was she afraid? Was there pain?

Merab joined the Nation Media Group in 2016 and quickly established herself as a passionate journalist. Photo credit: Pool

Angela, Verah Okeyo (our colleague) and I had a WhatsApp group—which we swore we would never let her know about, given that Merab detested pity and being a spectacle—where we shared updates and ideas on how best to support her.

When she needed money for her pain medicines, we quickly shared in the group and whoever could send her something, would do it. Her death hit us all so hard.

She had wanted to complete her Masters. She had wanted to travel the world. She had wanted to do a lot more.

I know Merab would be mad at me if I went on and on talking about her pain, or pitying her. I know she would rather be remembered for her sharp mind, quick step and a zeal for health stories.

She was also vulnerable. We cried, on several occasions when we didn’t get a good story, over heartbreaks and when the patients whose stories we told passed on. But when we laughed, we laughed till we choked.

Merab lived.

Merab loved.

Merab will be fondly missed.

We lost a great one.

