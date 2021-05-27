File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ejected from anti-graft agency, Irene Keino is still fighting for IEBC job

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Forced to resign as the vice chairperson of the anti-corruption commission six years ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, Ms Irene Keino wants to make a comeback in public service.

Related

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.