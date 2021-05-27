Ejected from anti-graft agency, Irene Keino is still fighting for IEBC job

Forced to resign as the vice chairperson of the anti-corruption commission six years ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, Ms Irene Keino wants to make a comeback in public service.

Ms Keino who was ousted from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is among 669 applicants for the four positions of commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Yes that’s my name. I have applied. I know we are very many and the positions are only four,” Ms Keino told the Nation yesterday about the bid to become one of the electoral managers to oversee next year’s General Election.

She says she is still interested in serving in the public service pointing out that she now has more wisdom, referring to her dramatic ejection from the EACC.

“If I make it, I will be serving under a different team. I believe it is all about service and now I have grown and have more wisdom,” Ms Keino said.

In 2015, Ms Keino had resigned hours after members of a tribunal appointed to investigate her and suspended EACC chairman Mumo Matemu were sworn in.

At the time, she said it was no longer tenable to continue serving at EACC without the full confidence of stakeholders.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a tribunal to inquire into the suitability of the two at a time EACC faced a crisis of public confidence.

Ms Keino resigned alongside Commissioner Jane Onsongo after a meeting at the State Law Office where they met three officials – then Solicitor General Njee Muturi, Presidential adviser on Constitutional Affairs Abdikadir Mohamed and former Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, who at the time chaired the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

"My conscience is clear and I am not bitter. I wish the President well in the difficult task ahead of him and the country," said Keino. She later claimed that she had been offered the post of deputy ambassador to Brazil in order to resign.

Yesterday, the list of names published by IEBC selection panel has politicians, former and current constitutional office holders and academics

Former Gem MP Joe Donde and former Nyamira senator Kennedy Mong'are Okong'o are among those eyeing the four electoral commission positions.

Mr Donde served as a lawmaker from 1997-2002. The then Ford Kenya MP is popular for his Interest rates Bill to check commercial banks.

The controls had been imposed through the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2000, which upon assent became known as the Donde Act after the former Gem MP who had successfully moved it in Parliament.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori and former commissioner at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Gitile Naituli have also applied for the job.

Immediate former vice chairperson of the National Lands Commission (NLC) Abigael Mukolwe, whose term together with other commissioners ended in 2019, also want the position.

Former National Super Alliance (Nasa) chief executive officer Norman Magaya and a former commissioner at the National Police Service Commission Murshid Mohammed have also applied to join IEBC.

IEBC’s corporate communication manager Tabitha Mutemi is also eyeing a promotion to serve as a commissioner.

Ms Mutemi is basking in the glory after a foiled attempt by Media Council CEO David Omwoyo to remove her as a commissioner of MCK.

Also in the list is University of Nairobi Political Science don Patrick Kasyula who boasts of vast experience in public administration. Mr Kasyula also trains government officers on public administration at the Kenya School of Government.

Last week, the selection panel said over 700 people had applied for the job but it clarified yesterday after collation of the applications, it found out that some applicants had sent multiple applications

The panel has warned the applicants that any kind of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The panel had earlier pointed out that interviews for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted for five days from May 31 and June 4.

This was however pegged on the number of candidates shortlisted for the interviews.