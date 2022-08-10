Eight more advocates join prestigious rank of Senior Counsel

Eight more advocates have been added to the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel, bringing the number of lawyers to the exclusive club to about 60.

In a Gazette Notice dated August 2, 2022 President Uhuru Kenyatta bestowed the rank to McCourt Kevin Dermot, Lillian Mwaura Wakiiya, Mbuthi Gathenji, Jinaro Kibet and Kamau Karori.

Others are former Law Society of Kenya presidents Erick Mutua and Allen Waiyaki as well as Charles Kanjama.

“Now henceforth, may it be known by all persons, authorities and institutions that the aforementioned advocates shall have all the precedence and privileges of the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel,” President Kenyatta.

The eight were conferred the title after a court battle as some parties challenged the process of submitting of names for consideration.

They join 24 others conferred the title by President Kenyatta in 2020 among them former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua.

The roll was introduced in 2003 and the title of Senior Counsel is conferred on eminent lawyers and is considered the zenith of professional achievement for having irreproachable professional lives. It is similar to the Queen’s Counsel in the British legal system.

The rules were changed in October 2008 and lawyers asked to apply to be considered for admission to the prestigious club.