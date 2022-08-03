Eight activists awarded Sh21m for malicious prosecution

Eight activists have been awarded a combined sum of Sh21.9 million by the High Court as damages for malicious prosecution by the State, following their arrest during a demonstration in Nairobi 17 years ago.

Justice Joseph Sergon awarded them Sh2.74 million each after finding that they had proved their case for malicious prosecution, wrongful arrest and detention by police. They had asked for a sum of Sh7.8 million each.

“I am of the view that the plaintiffs have shown by way of credible evidence that there was no probable cause behind their arrest and prosecution. On malice, the trial court found that the arrest of the plaintiffs was an unnecessary curtailment of their constitutional liberties,” said the judge.

Mr Elkana Odembo, Kepta Ombati, Cyprian Nyamwamu, Wilfred Koitamet, Evans Osego, Paul Ongera, Sheikh Ahmed Ramadhan and Keli Christant Musyoka were arrested on July 5, 2005 along City Hall Way in Nairobi.

A squad of police officers led by the Lang’ata Police Division OCPD accosted them and, they were forcibly arrested, taken to the Central Police Station and detained.

Also read:Health ministry urges lawmakers to repeal law criminalising suicide

They were later transferred to the Coast Province, where they were held overnight at the Inland Cargo Container Deport Police Station along Mombasa Road.

The court heard that they were held incommunicado, denied access to their families, lawyers and friends, locked –up in inhuman and degrading conditions, starved, denied food, water, medicines and medical attention.

They were members of a lobby group called “Katiba watch united in the quest to better the constitution”.

It was further stated that on July 22, 2005, police officers from the Central Police Station in Nairobi, charged the activists with two criminal offenses, creating disturbance likely to cause a breach of the peace and refusing to allow their fingerprints to be taken.

Illegal assembly

On the same date, they were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate in Nairobi where they were prosecuted until October 13, 2006 when the trial court acquitted them.

Mr Nyamwamu testified that there was no illegal assembly as alleged by the police, since they were peaceful.

He said they were kneeling when the police caught up with them and they were unarmed.

The witness stated that they had more than 150 individuals, but eight of them were imprisoned since they were leaders and could not flee instead, they knelt while others stood.

In the judgment, Justice Sergon noted that the trial court had found the activists were wrongfully detained by the police in a place and under conditions that violated their rights, particularly the right to legal counsel.

He said the police took advantage of the conditions to accuse them of refusing to be taken fingerprints, “even though there was no formal complaint about their alleged failure to provide fingerprints that was recorded in the police Occurrence Book (OB)”.

Justice Sergon stated that the charge of creating disturbance was found not sustainable by the trial court based on the evidence on record.

This was because the conduct of the accused and other protesters could also be examined against the rights guaranteed every person by the Constitution in tending with the democratic nature of the Kenyan state.

In regard to the charge of refusing to be fingerprinted, the court found that there was no single impartial witness called to testify in the matter.

“There must have been other police officers or people at the said police station who witnessed the refusal,” said Justice Sergon.

He awarded each of them Sh240,000 (special damages), Sh2 million (general damages for malicious prosecution) and Sh500,000 (aggravated exemplary and punitive damages).

The Attorney General was opposed to the granting of the damages.