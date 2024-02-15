Zetech University wins innovation prize

Zetech University has received a boost of Sh1.53 million after it emerged as the first runner-up in a continental innovation challenge aimed at improving the digital skills of the youth.

The university, through its innovation hub Izethub, came second in the third edition of the Africa Telecommunications Union (ATU) Africa Innovation Challenge.

The annual competition attracted entries from 26 higher education institutions across the continent.

Zetech University Vice Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene said the recognition underscores the university's commitment to advancing technology and fostering inclusive digital solutions that resonate globally.

Some of the key innovative solutions showcased during the challenge included Paul Waweru's Ecomobilus and electric bike innovations, Samuel Oduor's Real Oil project and a smart farm project by a group of three students.

"Zetech's achievement underscores its commitment to advancing technology and promoting inclusive digital solutions," said Prof Munene.

Veritas University of Abuja took first place, while BlueCrest College Sierra Leone came third.

The competition aims to support and recognise ground-breaking innovation across Africa.

"Zetech University demonstrated strong collaborations with industry leaders such as Huawei, Oracle, Cisco and Microsoft, which provided invaluable expertise and resources, facilitating knowledge sharing and access to industry trends," said the ATU judging panel.

Huawei donated training equipment to enhance skills development. In addition, the hub showcased a wide range of programmes such as training, mentorship, hackathons and competitions, all aimed at giving young innovators a competitive edge.

Meanwhile, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo yesterday hosted a delegation from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) led by Dr Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau, International.

The ITU team is currently in Nairobi to participate in the 2nd African Preparatory Meeting for WTDC-25, organised by the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

"During our discussion, Dr Zavazava and I delved into the BDT initiatives that seamlessly align with Kenya's National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032 and the Kenya Digital Economy Blueprint, which aim to achieve universal connectivity in Kenya and promote meaningful digital transformation," said Mr Owalo.

The CS said Kenya will host several international conferences this year, starting with the Connected Africa Summit in May and others, which will help position Nairobi as the ICT hub in Africa.