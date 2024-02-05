Zetech University wins grant to train South African SMEs on Kenya's informal economy

Some 117 South African informal traders have benefited from a business skills training and mentorship programme in Kenya organized by The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) from South Africa, University of Witwatersrand (Wits University, South Africa) and Zetech University from Kenya.

Under the agreement, Zetech University was the project manager while the University of Witwatersrand acted as the delivery partner.

Zetech University was tasked with training the South African traders on how the informal market works in Kenya so that traders can replicate the model back home

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) is the umbrella body that brings together small and medium enterprises in South Africa both in rural and township economies

‘’The training partnership between Zetech University, University of Witwatersrand from South Africa and The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) is timely when you understand that the South African market is more of the formal economy compared to the Kenyan market that is a little bit more informal. So the three institutions coming together will contribute to the broader economic sustainability of South Africa by growing small businesses to create much-needed jobs and strengthen rural and township economies through first-hand experience on how emerging enterprises in Kenya navigate through as start-ups and sustain their business,’’ Zetech University Vice-Chancellor Njenga Munene said.

‘’The programme includes business skills training, consisting of mentorship and coaching after the immersion into Kenya's informal trade market,’’ Prof Munene further noted.

The Informal Traders Exchange programme commenced on August 7, 2023, with the trainees expected to be awarded certificates in March this year by the University of Witwatersrand.

South African Commissioner to Kenya Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu lauded the partnership maintaining that it will see traders capacitated on entrepreneurship skills with a key focus on technology and innovation.

The partnership between Zetech University and the University of Witwatersrand (Wits University) will enhance the bilateral relations between South Africa and Kenya. The skills learnt by the South African informal traders remain important and applicable given the role that the informal traders play in our economies as developing nations and that cannot be overemphasised. Several studies have indicated that the informal traders play a critical role in national economic development as well as in regional economic integration and I take this opportunity to congratulate all the players who were involved to make this project a success,’’ Mr Mahlangu added.





Mr Sipho Shoba, who is the chief operations officer at The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) said the skills learnt will enable the beneficiaries of the programme to diversify their revenue streams and manage their business effectively while prioritising customer needs and preferences and boost their earnings.

"The programme will capacitate the informal traders to grow their businesses. The W&RSETA recognises and assurances the informal traders of their importance as a key economic contributor,’’ Mr Shoba said