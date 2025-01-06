Why MP wants funds sent to schools increased

Parliament wants the Ministry of Education to provide a comprehensive plan on how it intends to increase capitation to learners in both primary and secondary schools.

The ministry is expected to respond to a statement sought by Suna West MP Peter Masara in the floor of the House on the decreasing amount of money allocated to schools despite the increase in both cost of living and inflation.

Mr Masara says the current capitation that the government provides to schools cannot sustain them a move he claims compromise on the quality of education as Head teachers are forced to come up with ways to address the deficit.

“The current government capitation to both primary and secondary schools is not sufficient to address the current rising cost of living and inflation. This financial strain leaves schools struggling to provide essential resources hence compromising the quality of education,” Mr Masara said.

The lawmaker urged the government that while it strives to provide free education, it should ensure that quality is not compromised by ensuring that resources channelled to schools is sufficient to sustain all the learning activities.

“What are the plans by the ministry of education to increase capitation of both primary and secondary schools to cushion schools against the high cost of living and inflation?” Mr Masara said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has directed that the Ministry of Education provides a comprehensive response on the matters raised by Mr Masara through the committee of education.

The Presidential working party on education had proposed an increase in the school capitation for primary school learners from Sh1, 420 to Sh2, 238, those of learners in junior secondary schools to receive Sh15, 043 while secondary schools were set to receive Sh22, 527 annually from Sh22, 244

The government is, however, yet to implement these proposals.

Parliament is also expecting a report from the ministry on the ratio of text book to pupils since the programme was introduced to facilitate free primary education.

In the explanation, Mr Masara wants the ministry to explain the criteria used by the ministry to determine the number of textbooks given to an institution and measures taken to ensure an equitable distribution country.

In February 2023, the government supplied books valued at Sh3.2 billion to all public schools that have junior secondary learners.

The direct procurement of textbooks was introduced in 2018 following an outcry that despite billions of shillings being spent, the government had failed to achieve the 1:1 learner to textbook ratio.