Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Why court ordered closure of city private school

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The institution was closed last year by the authorities but reopened when the owner obtained a court injunction last month.

The High Court has lifted orders barring the Education ministry from closing a private school in Nairobi’s Dagoretti over safety concerns.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Amoth becomes Kenya's first recipient of Covid vaccine

    KNH

  2. Body of woman missing in Japan 2011 tsunami identified decade on

  3. Leaders in poll chaos to lose their guns - Matiang'i

  4. Escape from Covid: South Africa's luxury 'Blue Train'

  5. PRIME In search of life on the ‘Red Planet’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.