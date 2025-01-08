Varsity students in limbo over funding model row

University students across the country face an uncertain start to the new academic term due to confusion and delays related to their funding.

State agencies responsible for funding education are embroiled in legal disputes regarding the controversial new funding model, which has left many students uncertain about how they will cope on campus.

The matter affects first- and second-year students, as the others are still funded under the previous differentiated unit cost model.

The students’ situation was further complicated by last year’s month-long lecturers’ strike. As a result, the first semester has taken longer than planned, even though students had already been given money to last the normal length of a semester (16 weeks).

The government introduced a new funding model in 2023 to tackle the soaring costs of university education.

However, the model soon became contentious, with several parties voicing concerns about its fairness and impact on students.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission, Elimu Bora Working Group, the Students’ Caucus, and Boaz Waruku filed a petition at the High Court seeking to have the model quashed. They argued that it was unlawful and implemented without proper public participation.

On December 26, 2024, the High Court declared the new funding model unconstitutional, stating that it was discriminatory and did not adequately address students’ needs. This ruling has left many students in a state of uncertainty as they await a solution to the funding crisis.

“We are supposed to be doing the exams from January 20, and I am very scared because now what happens next? There is no communication on whatever we are going to do,” said Leonella Susan, a first-year student at Maseno University.

“I am relying on the new funding model to cover my tuition fees, but now I’m left without any clear information on what’s going to happen next. It’s really stressful. They had placed me in Band Five, which meant that I was supposed to pay Sh73,000 per semester, an amount far beyond my family’s means. But now, there is no communication, so what does that mean?”

Many students were already struggling with the model’s complicated application procedures and its equally complex eligibility criteria.

“We have not been given any clear guidance, which is unfortunate. I was initially placed in Band Five, but I appealed, hoping to be moved to Band Two or Three. Now, as exams are scheduled for January, we’re expected to complete paying our school fees to sit for them. The whole funding model has been stopped. The problem is, we don’t even know how much we are required to pay, which is more worrying than anything else,” said Mary Wangare, a first-year student at Multimedia University.

The court’s ruling has sent the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and the Universities Fund back to the drawing board, as they grapple with how to move forward.

With the legal challenges unresolved, students cannot be assured of receiving the financial support they require in time for the new term.

“I am confused. I am going to Anniversary Towers to seek help and find a way forward because, yes, I did the exams but how am I going to survive in school? No Helb, no communication, nothing,” said Mary Kiarie, a student at Kenyatta University.

“I want to register for the units but now I have to pay some fees that are indicated. The question is, how am I going to survive? It’s frustrating because I can’t register for classes or buy books until I know how I’m going to pay for everything.”

Speaking to Nation, Boaz Waruku, one of the petitioners who filed the case against the model, said the Attorney-General and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos filed a notice of appeal on December 20, 2024, while Helb and trustees of the Universities Fund filed theirs on December 24, 2024, but have not served the documents.

“On December 26, 2024, they also wrote a letter requesting typed proceedings, which are in progress. We have filed our notice of address for service of appeal documents on 6th January 2025 and are awaiting service of the memorandum of appeal. So far, no appeal has been lodged by the parties,” he added.

Government sources have voiced concerns that if the suspension continues, public universities could encounter sustainability issues, which may result in closures.