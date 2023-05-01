Varsity lecturer calls for specialisation in journalism training

A lecturer has called for the restructuring of journalism training curricula to produce specialists.

According to Dr Osir Otteng, a don in the Department of Communication and Media Technology at Maseno University, journalism students should choose what to specialise in during training and not while already on the job.

He cited health as one areas that requires special training.

“For a long time, what we’ve had in Kenya is generalised journalism where a reporter covers everything,’’ Dr Otteng, himself a former journalist, said last week.

‘‘We are getting into a situation in which we must have journalists who specialise in health. That requires in-depth knowledge.”

He added that there is a mismatch between course content and trends in journalism, saying it is an area of concern that must be addressed by insitutions offering training.

“Health journalism is becoming specialised, just like doctors who focus on one field. More journalists are moving there to interpret complex matters and enhance public knowledge,” Dr Otteng added.

He said teaching media alongside ICT is important as some students come from poor families.

“Many learners interact with a computer for the first time after being admitted to university. The IT component gives them a chance to get tools needed to enhance their learning,” he said.