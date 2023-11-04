Varsities’ national drama, fashion show, film gala is on

Nyeri County is hosting the 5th Edition of the Kenya Universities Performing Arts Association (KUPAA) National Drama Fashion shows and Film at Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology. More than 3,000 students from 40 universities will be performing in the eight-day event.

It will feature historical plays, English plays, films, radio theatre, poetry, fashion shows, documentary and modelling and other creative genres.

Yesterday, Dedan Kimanthi University and Science and Technology, Embu University of Science and Technology, Masinde Muliro University, staged plays, oral narratives and cultural dances.The festival started with University of Embu historical play Urathi (Prophecy) directed by Elijah Otieno.

The play is about two communities on the verge of facing off seeing as they are pastoralists facing severe drought and lack pasture.

Their neighbours on the other hand are guarding the only well and conserving it for their own use.

The prophecy is that they should live together in harmony and in the event they depart from it then calamity will strike. However, a girl is defiled by a pastoralist warrior while on her way from the river the aggrieved community retaliate as warriors hunt one another down.

The appeals to the Almighty to avert war and share community resources is poignant and peace reigns agaoin.

The students also staged a legislative play titled Sacred Hunt a presentation in the Parliamentary Committee of inquiry and the push to mend the Constitution under Chapter Four Article 32 on religion is put to test.

There is a campaign to repeal the section and consider regulating churches and the case is on. The committee and the public learn of the existence of a grave yard used as a shrine by a local pastor.

The local politician uses it to get rid of people at the slightest hint of betrayal, while setting up the pastor to take the blame.

During the official opening yesterday, Patrick Ogutu, the Secretary General of KUPAA said the association has invited President William Ruto, as Chief Guest during the last day of the Festival . The festival was opened by Education CS, Ezekiel Machogu.