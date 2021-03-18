Helb starts releasing funds to college, varsity students

Students protest in Eldoret

Moi University students stage a protest in Eldoret town on March 10, 2021 demanding the release of Helb funds. The funds have now been released, according to Helb CEO Charles Ringera.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

University and college students have begun receiving loans and bursaries from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), ending the long suffering that had led to thousands of learners starving in hostels.

