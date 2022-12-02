University of Nairobi law students win second national moot court competition

The University of Nairobi School of Law won the second edition of the national moot court competition held at Egerton University.

The Parklands-based campus, which was represented by Kiarie Mark Muturi, Mercy Kamau and Owen Ng'ang'a Mbuthia proved why UoN is ranked as the best law school out 14 in Kenya.

UoN's performance during the two-day competition put them at the top out of eight other universities.

The theme of this year’s competition was: "Access to Justice, Democracy and Persons with Disabilities.”

"This a glorious moment for our team, I thank God for this performance because the competition was stiff," said Mercy who was voted the best female oralist.

"We gave out the best and we learned a lot and we would have loved to win the competition but UoN carried the day," said Michael Kulundu from Egerton who was named the best male oralist.

A panel of six judges including Dr Paul Ogendi (UoN), Dr Maxwel Miyawa (Egerton), Mr Peter Pete (UoN), Mr Collins Odundo (Moi), Ms Caroline Shilaho (UoN) and Mr Henry Opondo chairperson Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nakuru Chapter, gave the teams tips to sharpen their skills as they move into the job market.

Hosts Egerton University, under the guidance of Dr Ruth Aura, finished second ahead of Moi University.

Other participants included Kisii University, Mount Kenya University, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and United States International University (USIU).

The moot competition is one of the activities implemented under the Egerton University Faculty of Law Legal Aid Project (FOLLAP) which is supported by the European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) within the Amkeni Wakenya facility under the programme for Legal Empowerment Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD).

Moi University trio of Ogwel Ogoma, Marvis Ndubi and Treciline Gati won the Best Memorial Award with 81.5 per cent.

Riara University (77 per cent), UoN (76.05 per cent), USIU had 74 per cent and Egerton Team A had 69.5 per cent, JKUAT had 65 per cent, CUEA had 63 per cent, Mt Kenya University (61.1 per cent), Egerton Team B (58.5 per cent) while Kisii University scored 46.5 per cent.

Dr Ogendi commended the students for their performance and encouraged them to register as African Court Counsel for representing indigenous persons.

"These particular skills that you acquire here will be used in real life and once you complete your studies consider applying to the African Court and other international courts like the International Criminal Court where there is a big gap for cases on local remedies which you can exploit," said Dr Ogendi who teaches Human Rights at UoN Kisumu campus.

He added: "You must have that mind that can break down legal problems and facts in a nice and convincing argument."

Dr Miyawa said: "This is one of the preparatory stages of your journey to becoming a good lawyer and other bigger things in your careers. Moot competition expands the scope of things you can do as a practicing lawyer, legal officer or as judge."

“I was impressed by the level of preparation by the students," said Dr Miyawa who is a lecturer at Egerton University.

"The current crop of law students have many opportunities to exploit and it is upon the students to look for them. Moot competition is a good platform to learn procedures and the African Court of Justice," added Dr Miyawa.

Dr Ruth Aura (left) Dean School of Law at Egerton University with law students Wendy Moraa, Michael Kulundu, Wendy Wanjira and their lecturer Dr Maxwell Miyawa (right) with their trophy after finishing first runners-up during the second edition of the national moot court competition held at Egerton University on November 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Mr Opondo commended the students for making properly researched arguments saying, "I was greatly impressed by the student's performance. Students need to continue doing several moots and discuss some of the issues besides doing more consultative engagements and networking with other stakeholders to churn out confident advocates."

Dr Aura said: "Moot competition is a learning experience to prepare you as lawyers."

Ms Shilaho said: "The students had good arguments and it was difficult to pick the winners. All the participants put their best foot forward and it was enjoyable listening to their well-presented arguments. There's a bright future outside Kenya as the students' in-depth research was encouraging."