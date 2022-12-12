Universities to establish an East African PhD hub

Six universities in eastern Africa have formalised a partnership with United Kingdom-based Nottingham Trent University to broaden their pool of doctoral students and supervisors, develop research capacity and share facilities as well as expertise through a network of peers.

This will be done through the establishment of the Eastern Africa PhD Hub that will serve the partner institutions – Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Nottingham Trent University, Makerere University (Uganda), the University of Malawi, Mt Kenya University, Kenyatta University and Rongo University.

It is envisaged that the hub model will operate through a consortium of partner universities to become a vibrant forum for best practices for PhD students and peer support.

During the signing of the memorandum of understanding in Limuru, Kiambu County, Nottingham Trent University Vice-Chancellor Edward Peck termed the strengthening of the doctoral supervision “a key component in ensuring success for candidates and developing leadership skills in our universities and the wider society”.

Natural progression

“The PhD hub will act as a natural progression from the partnership work in Eastern Africa which is in line with the core principles of Nottingham Trent University’s strategic plan of University re-imagined,” Prof Peck said

In the summer, forty students and 20 staff members from Makerere, Mt Kenya and JKUAT visited Nottingham Trent University as part of the Erasmus International Credit Mobility project.

They shared knowledge and ideas on topics of international importance such as public health, food security and the environment.

The hub seeks to build and increase capacity in doctorate degrees as well as shine a spotlight on the quality of supervision.

By strengthening doctoral supervisory training, PhD programmes will build the capacity to support more candidates complete their studies.

Once operational, the Eastern Africa model will enable students to draw supervisors from any university to gain access to expertise.

JKUAT Vice-Chancellor Victoria Wambui Ngumi committed to support the project.

“The programme is profoundly justifiable as the challenges encountered in PhD studies are alarming, especially the rate of completion within the stipulated time,” Prof Ngumi said.

Raise concerns

She acknowledged Dr Jackline Nyaberi of the School of Public Health at JKUAT and her colleagues working on the partnership, encouraging them “to work in a collaborative spirit in furtherance of the aims and objectives of the Eastern Africa PhD Hub”.

Prof Peck said Nottingham Trent University is committed to building international partnerships to nurture global citizenship, engage the global research community and attract talented students and employees.

Through the Global Strategic Partnership Fund, Nottingham Trent University has committed resources to support interested parties develop the Eastern Africa PhD hub.

The hub is expected to increase the visibility and reputation of Nottingham Trent University and its partners in eastern Africa and improve collaboration and knowledge transfer between partners for future hub activities, including research income and funding opportunities.

Eastern Africa higher education stakeholders have raised concerns regarding weak doctoral supervision in the region.

Heavy workload and inadequate capacity have been identified as some of the drawbacks to the aspiration of quality PhD research output.

After formalising the partnership, representatives of the universities retreated to a two-day workshop that deliberated on pertinent topics, including understanding doctoral supervision, development of mentoring programmes and developing strategic research plans.