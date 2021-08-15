Universities supporting national priority sectors to get more funds

University programmes supporting national priority sectors in the country will start receiving more funding once a proposed funding framework is passed.

The Universities Funding Board, in a draft proposal sent to both public and private universities vice-chancellor committees, says this will encourage the institutions to operate in ways that advance national priorities for higher education and national goals for social and economic development.

The programmes that fall in this category include medicine, dentistry, veterinary, pharmacy, architecture, engineering, agriculture, sports science, food science and courses in natural science. Also to benefit will be postgraduate students as the board proposes to start funding masters and doctorate students at 80 per cent of the unit cost.

“Students who benefit from government postgraduate scholarships will be bonded to a university for a period of time prescribed by the Fund,” reads the framework.

Other areas of focus in the proposed differentiated unit cost (DUC) are institutional factor (age of university) and special needs education.

Infrastructure

The current maximum differentiated unit cost (MDUC) was developed in 2016. Under it, research is not included as one of the parameters. It has been considering staff to student ratio cost, student numbers, cost of infrastructure and operations, student load types and levels of programmes.

The Parliamentary Education and Research Committee early this year proposed a review of the current funding model, taking into consideration issues raised by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, which included capital development grants, unique challenges faced by each university, existing staff and personnel requirements, differentiated unit parameters in terms of salary payments, cost of post graduate courses and cost of technical and vocational education training (TVET) courses. The CS and Treasury through the policy statement for the financial year 2021/2022, directed the review of the funding formula should be completed by October.

“The universities funding framework is ready to be subjected to stakeholder review and participation,” said Universities Funding Board chief executive Geoffrey Monari in a letter dated August 8.

In the proposed complementary DUC parameters, the university funding board is proposing to allocate a total of Sh41.9 billion total allocation with base allocation taking 70 per cent (Sh29.3 billion) of the total allocation.

Basic functions

The base allocation caters for basic functions such as teaching and learning. For this allocation, student enrolment is used to ensure that cost per student is the same in all universities.

For special needs education, the framework has proposed that students who are placed under affirmative action shall be considered for full government scholarship.

The framework further proposes promotion of centres of excellence in various universities.

To support their development, the Fund proposes to seek financial support for universities in their niche areas from the national and county governments as well as other interested partners.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is to guide capacity development in the centres of excellence while the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) will be required to help grow student numbers in the niche programmes of universities by target placement of qualified students.

“The Government must be deliberate in developing critical mass in particular skills through deliberate placement and scholarships,” reads the framework.

For universities, they will be required to partner regionally or continentally to improve on the existing Centres of excellence.

The funding board has also established a grants to fund younger universities in terms of infrastructure.

The younger the university the more it will receive and the older the university the less it will receive.