Universities move to align training modules with new curriculum

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta hands over the Taskforce report on Enhancing Access, Relevance Transition and Equity and Quality for Effective Curriculum Reforms Implementation to Nyeri Governor and Council of Governors Education Committee Chairperson Mutahi Kahiga on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reviews aim to equip universities with what it needs to produce teachers with the requisite skills and competencies.
  • The Ministry of Education has so far developed a new curriculum for teacher training colleges.

Universities have begun the process of reviewing their training modules for the bachelor’s degree programme in education to align it with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

