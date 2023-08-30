University funding: State waives national ID requirement for underage applicants

Thousands of 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education students who are yet to apply for university funding have 11 days to do so.

The application process was opened on July 31 and will close on September 7.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, as at August 22, the number of applications by university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students stood at 65,528.

Mr Machogu said the ministry has adopted a publicity strategy to sensitise and educate students on the new funding model. The objective of the strategy is to mobilise 140,107 students who have qualified for university programmes and 145,060 prospective TVET students to apply for funding. The CS Machogu said his ministry will disseminate relevant information, communication and education materials through barazas.

At the same time, students who do not have national identity cards will be allowed to apply for funding using their index numbers and birth certificates.

Since the law does not allow contracts with minors, Mr Machogu said education loans for those without identity cards will not be paid until the IDs are provided.

“From experience, these students would get their identity cards within the first year of their studies,” he said.

He also urged universities to give students one month from the opening date to process loans and scholarships.

According to the CS, once the student is categorised under the new funding model, the scholarship will be awarded and sent to the university or college, while the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) will provide funding once the student submits his or her ID.