Uhuru opens national students science exhibition

Young Scientists Kenya

Students participating in the 2019 Young Scientist Kenya National Science and Technology Exhibition. This years exhibition was opened by President Kenyatta on October 5, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday opened this year’s four-day National Science and Technology Exhibition for secondary school students.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.