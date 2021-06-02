Uhuru issues 30-day ultimatum for recognition of Jua Kali skills

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday gave the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) a 30-day ultimatum to issue a policy framework for recognition of informal-sector skills. 

