Uhuru: Help learners recover from Covid crisis

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked education ministers in the Commonwealth network to focus on helping students recover from the learning losses incurred in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President said countries also need to raise retention and school completion, particularly for girls and students from the poorest households, as well as to scale up innovations that emerged during the pandemic.

In a speech read on his behalf by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, the President said

getting students back to school is not enough.

"When Kenyan schools reopened in January 2021, the government conducted school re-entry learning assessments for students at the primary level to inform re-entry behaviour and learning recovery strategies," said the President.

Mr Kenyatta asked countries to leverage innovations, particular technology, to improve classroom instruction and support teachers’ professional development.

He noted that when schools closed during the pandemic, most countries used online platforms to for educational purposes.

However, he observed, data from Unicef and the World Bank indicate that primarily due to lack of internet connectivity at home, only a quarter of schoolchildren in Kenya and around the world were able to access meaningful online learning.

The conference, whose theme was ‘Rethinking Education for Innovation, Work and Sustainability: Learning for Life’, brought together education ministers from 54 Commonwealth countries.

The President said countries should commit at least 20 per cent of their budgets to education.

He said in Kenya, the budget allocation for education currently stands at 25 per cent of the total national budget.

He also called on Commonwealth countries to link education with marketplaces to enable students to find jobs easily after graduation.

“As today’s generation of young people faces a rapidly changing technology, demand for high-level skills will grow,” he said.

The President said estimates indicate that in the coming decades, around two billion jobs are at risk of disappearing due to automation," said the President.

He noted that around 40 per cent of employers globally are finding it difficult to recruit people with the skills they need while on the other hand millions of educated youths remain unemployed.

“I urge you to urgently address the weak link between education and the workplace. High levels of youth unemployment, especially among well-educated youths, pose social and political risks to countries. At the same time, more vibrant higher education systems will accelerate recovery and economic growth,” he said.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said access to quality education is key.

The CS said, “Given the Covid-19 pandemic, we will assess the shocks of school closures and economic recession on learning recovery and education outcomes. As well as sharing and exchanging good practice strategies, solutions and models for a sustainable recovery and to ensure preparedness of the education sector against climate-related shocks, future pandemics and disasters.”

The CS asked his counterparts in the Commonwealth countries to identify priorities and formulate recommendations ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June 2022 in Rwanda.

The President added that Kenya had implemented various reforms in the education sector.

These, he said, include the implementation of the competency-based curriculum, reforms in teacher management and development to improve teacher quality and service delivery at the school level and improved school inputs, including textbooks, to ensure each learner in grades one to 12 has access to essential learning materials.

Other reforms, Mr Kenyatta added, include investments in digital education, including distribution of more than one million tablets to schools and the posting of more than 4,900 interactive online lessons on the Kenya education cloud.

The President said the country had also introduced a bursary programme for vulnerable children and policies that had helped eliminate female genital mutilation.

The President also cited the introduction of a re-entry policy to ensure teenage mothers are supported to return to school.

Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland said the Covid-19 pandemic had exacerbated the global learning crisis, with many learners losing access to their classrooms.