Uhuru, senior officials rush to save schools from growing unrest

Some have called for the return of corporal punishment while others insist on guiding and counselling but anxiety among teachers, parents and education administrators is mounting as indiscipline rises in schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha recently said the cane should be reintroduced to help stem indiscipline, adding that Kenyans have absconded their duties “and are treating their children like eggs”.

Prof Magoha’s remarks have elicited varied reactions, with educationists and children rights defenders saying the problem is deep.

President Uhuru Kenyatta weighed in on the matter yesterday, directing the ministry to investigate and come up with solutions to the violence and unrest that have seen more than schools shut in just a week.

The President called on education stakeholders to help end the menace.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the President is monitoring the situation “and has vowed to get to the bottom of it”.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth administration of national examinations for Standard Eight and Form Four candidates,” she said.

School infrastructure

Some Kenyans have attributed the unrest to fear of examinations, the strain caused by the crash programme as teachers strive to recover the lost year and the quest by students for the kind of freedom they enjoyed during their nine-month “holiday” called to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Kenyatta also wants private organisations to help the government improve school infrastructure in a bid to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Since the resumption of learning early in the year, schools have struggled to enforce the health guidelines, particularly social distancing, frequent washing of hands and ensuring every learner has a face mask.

Some schools have taken the drastic step of holding lessons in the open as advised by Prof Magoha towards the end of last year.

“The President appeals to Kenya’s allies and stakeholders to come and ensure children continue with their studies uninterrupted,” Ms Dena said.

The unrest has resulted in school fires, attacks on teachers and staff, destruction of property and walkouts.

Some education stakeholders have blamed the government for failing to implement recommendations on guidance and counselling in schools.

Nine-month break

Teachers cite the nine-month break as the main cause of the indiscipline, blaming parents for failing to instill values in their children.

Heads and teachers who spoke to the Saturday Nation also cited underfunding by the government as a contributor to the riots.

“Students are demanding particular services that school administrators cannot offer due to lack of money. They organise demonstrations and even burn schools,” a high school principal said yesterday.

Kenya Primary School Heads Association chairman Nicholas Gathemia said most learners “have not fully brought their minds back to school” after the long break and need counselling.

“The break also exposed learners to some lifestyles that greatly affected their discipline levels,” Mr Gathemia said.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) asked the government to abolish boarding schools.

Kuppet Acting Secretary-General Moses Nthurima said boarding school life increases stress levels in children.

Establish day wings

“Boarding schools have been overtaken by time. Boarding and national schools are colonial ideas. What Kenya needs is free and compulsory education,” Mr Nthurima said.

“The value of education does not lie in national or in boarding schools but in the quality of what is being offered.”

There are more than 4,000 boarding schools in Kenya.

An attempt by the government to establish day wings in 19 national schools in Nairobi in 2018 flopped as most parents preferred boarding.

Schools selected for the day wing included Kenya High, Starehe Boys Centre, Moi forces Academy, Nairobi, Lenana, Pangani and Moi Girls.

Others were Ngara Girls, Buruburu Girls, Embakasi Girls, Arya Parklands, Nembu Girls, Dagoretti, Lang’ata, Upper Hill, St Georges Girls, State House, Hospital Hill and Ofafa Jericho.

Starehe Boys Centre refused to admit day scholars, citing unpreparedness. Moi Forces expressed fears of indiscipline.

Recommendations

Task forces formed to look into student indiscipline have recommended the establishment of functional guidance and counselling departments in schools.

A September 2001 a report recommended equipping teacher counsellors with skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.

The team also recommended “mock” examinations for Standard Eight and Form Four students be done only in second term. It called for a ban on holiday, weekend and after school tuition.

In 2016, a task force gave similar recommendations, going further to call for the abolishing of the “mock” examinations and increased involvement of students in decision-making.

Kuppet has asked the ministry to hire professional counsellors for every school. Mr Nthurima said a school must have at least one counsellor.

“The Teachers Service Commission should deploy more than two professionals to any school with more than 1,000 learners,” he said.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Komu