Uasu moves to court over University of Nairobi reforms

Prof Stephen Kiama

University of Nairobi Vice-chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama. Lecturers have moved to the High Court to overturn the proposed governance reforms at the university.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai  &  Richard Munguti

Lecturers have moved to the High Court to overturn the proposed governance reforms at the University of Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Secrets of OKA dossier

  2. Rwanda tapped phones of Ugandan officials — report

  3. Ouattara, Gbagbo to meet at State House

  4. Bring it on, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

  5. Jailed Zuma to attend brother's funeral

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.