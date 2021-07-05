Uasu election: Lecturers pick first female union chair

Lecturers voting for officials of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) have picked Nakuru lawyer and Kisii University law lecturer Grace Nyongesa as the lobby's first female chair.

She beat Muiga Rugara, a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) lecturer, with 248 votes against his 245 ballots in what was a hotly contested election.

Ms Nyongesa will replace long-serving chair Muga K'Olale who resigned last week after his co-option into the union was contested in court by some officials from his Uasu Egerton University chapter.

Ms Nyongesa had been endorsed by Mr K’Olale.

Dr Constantine Wasonga and Ms Grace Nyongesa, the new elected secretary-general and chairperson of the Universities Academic Staff Union, celebrate following the election at Nakuru Athletics Club on July 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

In the national poll held in Nakuru on Monday, Uasu members also retained Dr Constatine Wesonga as secretary-general after battling it out with Kubasu Kwashe, a trustee at Masinde Muliro University and a former national chairman of the union.

Other winners were:

National Vice Chairperson: Cyprian Ombati (Kabianga University)

National Deputy Secretary General: Jacob Musembi (Technical Universty of Kenya)

National Treasurer: Dr Janepha Kumba (Egerton University)

National Assistant Treasurer: Weldon Keter (Murang'a University)

National Organising Secretary: Onesmus Maluki Mutio (Multimedia University)

The eagerly awaited Uasu national elections were held at the Nakuru Athletics Club, with more than 500 delegates from 34 chapters across the country participating.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) delegates vote during the union's national elections at Nakuru Athletics Club on July 5, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Officials said turnout was high as all chapters except Kenyatta University, which was barred due to election malpractice, were represented.

“This is a big turnout by the delegates. So far at least 90 per cent of the delegates have turned out to vote,” said Prof Mwaniki Ngari, Egerton University Uasu chapter chairperson.

Security was tight and plainclothes and armed uniformed police officers were strategically positioned to monitor the process.

The elections are being supervised by returning officer Boaz Musandu.

“So far the elections are going on well without any hitch,” he said.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) delegates at the Nakuru Athletics Club ahead of the union's national elections on July 5, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Welfare matter

Before the poll started, outgoing long-serving Uasu chairman Muga K’olale made his last speech as a union official and urged delegates to vote in leaders who will fight for their welfare.

“As I exit the stage, I urge you all to vote in brave leaders who will fight for you without fear,” he said.

Contestants for the national organising secretary seat included Bonface Isalambo, Grace W. Kibue, Richard Okero, Lynda Allan, Nyaberi D. Mogaka and Onesmus M. Mutio.

The national vice-chairperson position attracted three candidates - Francisca Mibei (Maseno University), Sawenja W. Fred (TUK) and Cyprian Ombati (University of Kabianga).

Five candidates were seeking to become deputy secretary-general: Bendibbie M. Munya (Meru University of Science and Technology), Nyaigoti W. Bichang’a (Garissa University), Kakai Shem (University of Embu), Chebunet Phillip (University of Eldoret) and Jacob Musembi (TUK).

Four contestants - Weldon K. Tonui (Murang’a University of Technology), Joshua K. Langat (Egerton University), Richard Ireri Kanya (UoN) and Martin Musembi Kasina - vied for the assistant treasurer position.

The last elections were held in Kisumu five years ago. This is the first time the polls are being held in the Rift Valley capital.