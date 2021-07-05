Uasu election: Lecturers pick first female union chair

Uasu chair Grace Nyongesa

Ms Grace Nyongesa, the new elected chairperson of the Universities Academic Staff Union, addresses the press following the election at Nakuru Athletics Club on July 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Officials said turnout was high as all chapters except Kenyatta University, which was barred due to election malpractice, were represented.

Lecturers voting for officials of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) have picked Nakuru lawyer and Kisii University law lecturer Grace Nyongesa as the lobby's first female chair. 

