TSC targets critics in teacher transfers

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia has transferred seven more tutors to far-flung work stations in a move perceived to be a crackdown on those associated with a new breakaway union.

