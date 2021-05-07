TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has promoted 16,152 teachers ahead of schools reopening on Monday.

The promoted teachers were interviewed between December 2020 and February 2021.

In a press statement on Friday, TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia, announced that the interviews are part of the final phase of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Letters on the outcome of the interviews are in the process of being sent to all teachers who were interviewed,” said Ms Macharia.

Among those who have been promoted are teachers who will serve as Deputy Principal 1(T-Scale 13- D3), Deputy Principal II (T-scale 12,D2), Senior Lecturer I (T-scale 12,D2), Deputy Principal III (T-Scale 11-D1), Curriculum Support Officers (T-scale 10-C5), Head teachers (T-scale 10,C5), Senior Master IV( T-scale 9C4), Deputy Head Teachers II (T-scale 9-C4), Senior Lecturer IV (T-scale 9-C4) and teachers in senior Master I (T Scale 9- C4) job groups.

Others promoted include head teachers and deputy head teachers II, Secondary Teacher I and II serving under the Career Progression Guidelines and those in ASAL areas.

Mass transfer

The promotions are likely to result in mass transfer of the teachers.

Ms Macharia warned teachers against falling prey to fraudsters purporting to have the ability to influence the outcome of the interviews. She said the commission will only use existing official communication channels.

The promotions faced opposition early this year as teachers protested that recruitment guidelines had discriminated against tutors in sub-county and county schools. The advert attracted 33,000 applicants.

To qualify for promotion, applicants must have served in previous job groups for a minimum of three years. The candidates were required to be holders of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts degree plus a graduate diploma in Education. Masters degree holders were given first priority during the short listing

The TSC also required all applicants to have satisfactory ratings in the performance appraisal and performance contracting process.

At the time, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary General Akelo Misori said the career progression guidelines and the Teachers Professional Developments used during interviews placed substantial weight on the status of schools where the applicants serve and schools' performance.

Career Progression Guidelines

The guidelines looked at the performance of the schools where the appllicants. Since 2017, TSC has been promoting teachers based on Career Progression Guidelines and the Teachers Professional Developments.

Last year, a total of 48,619 teachers in Job groups T-Scale 5 to T-scale were promoted.

An additional of 6, 825 teachers from T-Scale 6 to T- scale7 and a further 5,443 teachers from T-scale 7 to T-scale 8 were also promoted.

The promotion of teachers in line with the Career Progression Guidelines has been a major cause of conflict between Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and the TSC.